Microsoft Releases New Forza Horizon 4 Steam Update, Makes the Game Unplayable

Microsoft took the world by surprise last month when it decided to release the three-year-old Forza Horizon 4 on Steam, but for many fans out there, it was probably better late than never.
So despite this, FH4 still became an Internet sensation shortly after the Steam launch, eventually turning into the top racing game available on Steam’s platform.
But on the other hand, it’s not a secret that Forza’s debut on Steam hasn’t been exactly the most flawless, as players came across all kinds of bugs they wouldn’t necessarily expect in a game supposed to already be at its maturity after spending three years on the market.
Microsoft, on the other hand, got the feedback, so the company has been hard at work on a patch to address at least some of the problems. So the latest update for FH4 on Steam includes “various stability improvements,” as per the official changelog.
But as it turns out, not only that the release notes are pretty useless but the update itself also does more harm than good, as users are now complaining of plenty of other problems after installing the April 14 update for Forza Horizon 4.
One of the most common problems now encountered when trying to launch the game is an instant crash, which apparently happens exactly when Forza is supposed to load. There are several reports of crashes on Steam’s community forums, and others claim that while the game loads correctly, it closes unexpectedly at some point in the menus or when ending a race.
At this point, a fix isn’t yet available, but don’t be too surprised if Microsoft rushes another patch to resolve at least the crashes experienced by some players.
After all, Forza is now its top racing game, and given it still comes with a hefty price on Steam, Microsoft has no other option than to make sure everyone can at least play it after paying that much for a three-year-old title.
