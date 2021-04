Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course! š https://t.co/xeeN8yLGV8 — Aaron Greenberg Eü‍BšU (@aarongreenberg) April 2, 2021

What started as a joke on Twitter has now become serious business. Microsoft’s Aaron Greenberg, Xbox Games Marketing at the company, promised they would mass produce Xbox Series X mini-fridges if they won a Twitter context for the top brands in the United States.Fast forward to today, and Microsoft managed to win the battle against second-placed Skittles, so Greenberg is back to confirm that the software company will indeed build the fridges, just as promised.The first Xbox-branded fridge will go to Skittles, the Microsoft exec said.“Thanks to everyone who voted, this was down to the wire and thrilling to follow. Now that @Xbox won, we will move forward on our promise to make those Xbox Series X Mini Fridges. First one off the line will be filled with games & headed to our friends @Skittles of course!” Greenberg tweeted.While hardcore Xbox fans obviously can’t wait to get their hands on these Xbox mini-fridges, very little is known at this point about them because Greenberg hasn’t shared any specifics as to when they are supposed to launch or how much they’re going to cost. Or, more importantly, if the company plans to make only a handful of them or actually mass-produce the fridges so that anybody can get one.On the other hand, what is pretty clear is that Microsoft is betting big on marketing, and this whole buzz that it created on Twitter certainly helps the company in the console battle.And let’s not forget that while Microsoft is so active on Twitter and announces Xbox fridges, buying a PlayStation 5 is still as hard as it gets, with Sony itself still remaining tight-lipped on inventory updates.