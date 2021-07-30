Microsoft Getting Ready to Kill Off Forza Motorsport 7, Now Cheaper Than Ever

With a Name Like Game Changer, What Do You Expect? Home on Wheels With Garage

If you didn’t already purchase Forza Motorsport 7, this is simply the best moment to do it. And it’s all for two different reasons. 10 photos



If you already own Forza Motorsport 7, little is changing for you, at least for the time being. Owners will still be allowed to download the game and the associated content just like before, and Microsoft says all features, including the multiplayer services, will continue to be supported even after the September 15 deadline.



What’s changing, however, is that Xbox Game Pass users (Forza Motorsport 7 was previously offered on Game Pass, so some users purchased DLCs without actually buying the full game in the first place) will be offered tokens that will allow them to continue playing the game.



The tokens should arrive in the next few days, and if you haven’t received yours by August 2, you should reach out to Xbox Support for assistance.



In case you’re wondering why Forza Motorsport 7 is being retired given a new title is yet to be announced (



Microsoft says third-party licenses for cars, tracks, and other content will begin to expire, so the company can no longer sell the game.



