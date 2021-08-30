Microsoft Flight Simulator’s First Legend Aircraft Drops on September 9 for a Hefty Price

Astra Rocket Has a Scary Launch, Takes Off Sideways and Still Manages to Fly Over Alaska

There’s no doubt that Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most realistic flight simulators out there. The reception after the game’s launch on Xbox was quite stellar, another sign that Microsoft is doing a great job with Flight Simulator. 6 photos



If you’re looking for new content for Microsoft Flight Simulator, you won’t have to wait long. Microsoft announced that the next major update drops on September 9 and it’s full of goodies.



Now we’re going to talk about another new piece of content that’s coming on September 9: Local Legends. This is a new series that more often than not will coincide with World Updates and will add famous aircrafts to the game.



These aircrafts are chosen based on the region of the world update, so since the next World Update celebrates the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, it makes sense to have the Junkers JU-52 as the first “legend” aircraft to join Microsoft Flight Simulator.



One of the most popular transport aircraft of the 30s, the Junkers JU-52 has been faithfully recreated in Microsoft Flight Simulator to offer a realistic, authentic flight experience. Apart from the fact that the entire plane has been scanned with a high-resolution digital scanner, developers benefited from the support of Bernd Junkers, the grandson of the original designer, Hugo Junkers.



Not to mention that to ensure complete accuracy, Microsoft consulted with one of the few pilots who flew one of the last Junkers JU-52. With all that work and dedication put into it, don’t expect this to come for free though. The Junkers JU-52 will be available in Microsoft Flight Simulator on September 9 for $15.



