Microsoft Flight Simulator Releases New Local Legends Aircraft, the Beechcraft Model 18

Probably due to unforeseen circumstances, Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting two Local Legends aircraft in less than two weeks. The most recent one is the Beechcraft Model 18, which is now available for purchase via the in-game marketplace. The previous Local Legends, the Savoia-Marchetti S.55, arrived later than it was previously estimated, and the next one won’t be coming until August.
Along with the release of World Update X: United States, the folks at Asobo launched the fifth Local Legends aircraft, the Beechcraft Model 18, a low-wing, twin-engine utility aircraft produced by American aviation manufacturer Beech Aircraft Corporation.
Also known as the “Twin Beech,” the aircraft took its first flight in early 1937. Between its first flight and late 1969, more than 9,000 planes were manufactured. The Beechcraft Model 18 mostly provided passenger and cargo services, as well as business and executive transportation. It was also used for scientific purposes, fire suppression, and mapping.
Interestingly enough, more than 4,500 planes, designated as the C-45, were used for forward observation, reconnaissance, and bombing during World War II. Although it’s a very old plane, the Beechcraft Model 18 still serves in more than a dozen countries.
As far as construction goes, the Model 18 has a main wing with a span of 47 feet (14 meters), 8 inches (20 cm), a traditional undercarriage, and a twin-fin empennage that includes a horizontal stabilizer and two vertical stabilizers.
The aircraft is powered by two wing-mounted Pratt & Whitney R-985-AN-1 Wasp Junior 9-cylinder radial engines that each produce up to 450 horsepower. The Beechcraft Model 18 has a range of 1,130 miles (1818 km), climbs at 1,200 feet (365 meters), and has a service ceiling of 20,500 feet (6.2 km) above sea level. It cruises at 211 miles per hour (340 km/h), stalls at 77 mph (123 km/h) and can reach a top speed of 230 mph (370 km/h).
The Beechcraft Model 18 is available for purchase in the Microsoft Flight Simulation in-sim marketplace for $15. It comes with ten liveries: a historic Navy, Aviator’s Club, Xbox Aviator’s Club, and seven civil variants.
