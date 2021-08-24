Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Competitive Multiplayer Air Races

Microsoft Flight Simulator was recently launched on Xbox Series X/S and it looks like the gained millions of dedicated players who are looking for new content every month. During the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, Microsoft revealed what’s coming for its flight simulator game in the coming months.
First off, we have World Update VI, the monthly update that brings new content into the game. This time around Microsoft Flight Simulator is celebrating the region of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, so players will get new aerial imagery, high-resolution elevation maps and several new 3D cities in Germany, Basel in Switzerland, Graz and Vienna in Austria.
But that’s not all we’re getting in the next Microsoft Flight Simulator update. The team behind the successful flight simulator revealed it has added 100 iconic locations and several airports like Lubeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt, and St. Gallen. New discovery flights, landing challenges, and bush trips will be added too.
According to Microsoft, World Update VI will drop on September 7, and what’s even greater is that it will be free for everyone to download and play, just like all the previous major updates.
Now, the next big thing for Microsoft Flight Simulator is an important expansion that will add the world’s fastest motorsport to the game. The so-called Reno Air Races expansion has been developed in partnership with the Reno Air Racing Association to bring the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races to the game.
The new planes that will be added to the game via the Reno Air Races have been accurately recreated, so they will be able to fly up to 500 mph at an altitude between 50 ft and 250 ft above the ground.
More importantly, the new expansion will bring competitive multiplayer to Microsoft Flight Simulator, so players will be able to race against their friends or pilots from around the world. The Reno Air Races expansion pack will be launched sometime this fall.
