Microsoft and Stratolaunch Founder Paul Allen Departs For The Heavens

The news of his passing comes less than a month after the billionaire made public the fact that he is in a fight for his life with the disease.Ranked 44th on Forbes’ three comma club list of billionaires, with an estimated worth of $21.7 billion, Allen used most of his fortune to set up various business since leaving Microsoft in 2000. His most visilble interest was civilian space exploration.Among the companies he created is Stratolaunch, which he founded in 2011 as a tool to create a horizontal take-off spacecraft, and Vulcan Aerospace, tasked with changing the way in which space travel will be done in the future.“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of @PaulGAllen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts. All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today,” said in a tweet Vulcan Aerospace.“We are deeply saddened about the passing of our founder, Paul G. Allen. He was a visionary who inspired us all to dream big,” Stratolaunch added.Paul Allen’s death robs him from his dream of seeing whether his efforts to bolster space exploration will pay off. Although it is unclear at this point what will happen to the two companies, the initial plans were grandiose.Starting 2020, Stratolaunch planned to have ready four new space vehicles: the Pegasus, a yet unnamed medium-class air-launch vehicle, a three-core variant of the medium-class vehicle and a fully reusable space plane.Regardless of the outcome for Stratolaunch and Vulcan, Paul Allen’s name will remain inscribed in the history books as that of a pioneer of civilian space exploration.