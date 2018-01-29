Micro Mobility Microlino: Modern BMW Isetta Successor Goes Official

Can you believe there was a time BMW built an Italian microcar under license? The Isetta
is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most recognizable bubble car there’s ever been. Debuted by Iso in 1953 and produced until the ‘60s, the Isetta has a pair of indirect successors at the present moment.
6 photos
The impossibly-named Eagle EG6330K
is manufactured in China and features four doors. Classified as a low-speed electric vehicle, the EG-something-or-other seats four and tips the scales at 750 kilograms. Priced at under $5,000, the Chinese knock-off can sprint to 60 km/h (37 mph) and is good for 120 kilometers (almost 70 miles) on a full battery charge.
Then there’s the Micro Mobility Microlino
, a far better effort than the EG6330K. Developed in collaboration with ZHAW University, Designwerk, and Tazzari, the electric bubble car will go into production in Spring 2018 following its debut in Zurich a few days ago.
Described as close to series production, the Microlino in the photo gallery features four wheels and smaller proportions than the smart fortwo. The swing-out door at the front is a nod to the original from the 1950s, but other than that, the newcomer is extremely different from its forebearer.
Weighing in at 450 kilograms (approximately 1,000 pounds) without the 8-kWh battery, the Microlino is equipped with a 20-horsepower and 110-Nm electric motor that can thrust the little city dweller to 90 km/h (56 mph). If 120 kilometers (75 miles) of driving range isn’t enough, Micro Mobility offers the choice of 14.4 kWh and 215 kilometers (133 miles).
Capable of seating two adults in the front, two children in the rear, and spacious enough for 300 liters of cargo, the Microlino is anticipated to start in the ballpark of €12,000. The company behind the Isetta-like EV
has more than 4,500 reservations in the bag, each consisting of a €1,000 refundable deposit. Not bad for a start-up business, isn’t it?