autoevolution
 

Micro Mobility Microlino: Modern BMW Isetta Successor Goes Official

29 Jan 2018, 12:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Can you believe there was a time BMW built an Italian microcar under license? The Isetta is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most recognizable bubble car there’s ever been. Debuted by Iso in 1953 and produced until the ‘60s, the Isetta has a pair of indirect successors at the present moment.
6 photos
Micro Mobility MicrolinoMicro Mobility MicrolinoMicro Mobility MicrolinoMicro Mobility MicrolinoMicro Mobility Microlino
The impossibly-named Eagle EG6330K is manufactured in China and features four doors. Classified as a low-speed electric vehicle, the EG-something-or-other seats four and tips the scales at 750 kilograms. Priced at under $5,000, the Chinese knock-off can sprint to 60 km/h (37 mph) and is good for 120 kilometers (almost 70 miles) on a full battery charge.

Then there’s the Micro Mobility Microlino, a far better effort than the EG6330K. Developed in collaboration with ZHAW University, Designwerk, and Tazzari, the electric bubble car will go into production in Spring 2018 following its debut in Zurich a few days ago.

Described as close to series production, the Microlino in the photo gallery features four wheels and smaller proportions than the smart fortwo. The swing-out door at the front is a nod to the original from the 1950s, but other than that, the newcomer is extremely different from its forebearer.

Weighing in at 450 kilograms (approximately 1,000 pounds) without the 8-kWh battery, the Microlino is equipped with a 20-horsepower and 110-Nm electric motor that can thrust the little city dweller to 90 km/h (56 mph). If 120 kilometers (75 miles) of driving range isn’t enough, Micro Mobility offers the choice of 14.4 kWh and 215 kilometers (133 miles).

Capable of seating two adults in the front, two children in the rear, and spacious enough for 300 liters of cargo, the Microlino is anticipated to start in the ballpark of €12,000. The company behind the Isetta-like EV has more than 4,500 reservations in the bag, each consisting of a €1,000 refundable deposit. Not bad for a start-up business, isn’t it?

Micro Mobility Microlino EV Micro Mobility bmw isetta microcar
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? Ford's Autonomous Police Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Latest car models:
LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniAll car models  