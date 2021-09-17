Michigan State Police Will Test 2021 Mustang Mach-E Law Enforcement Pilot Vehicle

You’d need to scour the country with a fine-tooth comb in order to find a Tesla police vehicle, but the "second" Ford comes out with a zero-emissions car of their own, suddenly it’s being considered by a major police force? That’s what being part of the Detroit Big Three gets you.
Still, the Blue Oval is fully committed to electric mobility, having invested more than $30 billion into electrification through 2025. They also believe that an all-electric purpose-built law enforcement vehicle is something they can surely deliver to agencies nation-wide, starting with the Michigan State Police.
In order to demonstrate that the Mustang Mach-E can handle even the most demanding of police duty cycles while still delivering strong performance, Ford submitted this pilot vehicle (based on the 2021 Mach-E crossover) to the Michigan State Police as part of the agency’s 2022 Model Year Police Evaluation event, set to take place on September 18 and 20.
The carmaker will use the pilot program testing as a benchmark for future purpose-built electric police vehicles, which is a straightforward way of saying that more Ford EVs are on the way, some of which will be fit for duty, like say, a fully electric Explorer.
We should also note that law enforcement demand for fully electric vehicles is growing worldwide. In fact, just recently Ford unveiled a Mach-E police concept car in the United Kingdom, where several agencies lined up for a chance to see what it can do – from Sussex to Surrey, South Wales, Dyfed Powys, Devon & Cornwall and Police Scotland.
As far as the U.S. is concerned, it shouldn’t be an issue for metropolitan police forces to integrate something like the Mustang Mach-E within their fleet rotation, especially since the cars can be charged when the unit using them isn’t on duty (outside their shifts). State Police forces need to be more weary though, because they usually cover longer distances while out on patrol.
