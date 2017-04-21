Michigan Driver Loses Appeal Against Ticket For Idling Car In Driveway

Idling your car in an attempt to warm it up
is not good for the environment, your engine, and for the vehicle itself. In many states and countries, it is illegal to be stationary in a parking lot or a driveway with the engine of your car running.
It does not matter if you are in the middle of winter and it is freezing outside, a fine with your name on it will happen if police officers catch you idling a vehicle in countries where it is illegal.
The Roseville
resident thought that challenging the penalty
in court
will help him evade it, especially since it is a common habit in the area. He got over 6,000 shares of the photo of the penalty he received, and the 5,000 comments that were posted gave him the courage to continue.
Unfortunately for him, the punishment was administered while he was not in his car. Instead, he admitted to starting the engine and leaving the vehicle with the motor running in his driveway.
James Berlin, the Police Chief of Roseville, explained that the fine was given for leaving an unattended vehicle running in a place where it could have been stolen
easily.
As you can imagine, having the keys in the ignition and nobody to watch the automobile, any person passing through the area could have taken
the vehicle. Judge Marco Santia ruled against the requests of the plaintiff, and stated that the law is in the public interest, NY Times
reports.
Several engineers have explained that modern vehicles do not need to be “warmed up” before driving away from a cold start, but this has not stopped people from doing it.
All that you need to do to protect your engine, on top of using the correct oil for it and changing it according to the recommendations of the manufacturer, is to accelerate at a moderate pace when the engine is cold. Once the normal operating temperature is reached, you can accelerate freely.