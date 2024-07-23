Michigan Dealer Won't Sell 2022 Mustang Shelby GT500KR for $148,000, How Much Is Enough?

What’s is a modern-day Shelby GT500 worth to you? Keep in mind, these Mustangs are capable of serious things, and when we start talking about limited edition variants, it’s easy to see why people would gladly spend way over sticker in order to land a used one today.
The “regular” third-gen GT500 was unveiled to the public at NAIAS 2019 in Detroit, showcasing a hand-built 5.2-liter ‘Predator’ V8 engine with a 2.65-liter supercharger. It put down 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque. Comparable figures to those found on various Hellcat-spec Challengers.
Fast-forward a couple of years and out comes Shelby with the GT500KR to celebrate their 60th anniversary. This special edition Mustang was limited to just 180 units worldwide and only 60 of them were made for the 2022 model year – one of which can be seen here.
This car has been up for grabs at auction, where it failed to sell recently. A dealership out of Michigan apparently thought that $148,000 (the top bid) was nowhere near enough and decided to hold out for more. Some people believe this is a $200k car, but to me that seems like a bit of a stretch.
I realize this is a limited-edition model, and that it packs even more power than the stock GT500, but I think I'd rather have a Demon 170 (for less money).
Let’s take a closer look at the specification, starting with the exterior. It’s finished in Carbonized Gray Metallic, featuring red stripes and various carbon fiber elements (hood, front splitter, rear diffuser, rear wing). We also note the 20” Shelby alloy wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport rubber, while a set of red Brembo calipers help provide stopping power.
Meanwhile, inside is where you’re find the black and rear leather Recaro seats, featuring Shelby and GT500KR embroidery, but also no rear seats, which in turn saves weight.
Other amenities include the SYNC 3 infotainment system with the 8” touchscreen display, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, an Alcantara and leather-wrapped steering wheel, a dashboard plaque with an individual CSM number, plus the Technology Package (12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, voice-activated sat-nav, blind spot monitoring).
As for what this GT500K can do in terms of performance, well, on paper it could give just about any Hellcat-spec Challenger a proper run for its money. The 5.2-liter Predator V8 unit was modified by Shelby American to where it now boasts a Whipple supercharger, a revised air intake, tuned performance cat-back exhaust, and a high-volume intercooler and heat exchanger.
Power is being routed to the rear wheels via a Tremec seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, working alongside a Torsen limited-slip differential with 3.73:1 gearing. How much power? Shelby was able to squeeze an extra 140 hp from that V8 engine, bringing the total to around 900 horsepower.