Michelin Takes Airless Uptis Tire for First Public Spin, Drivers Are Thrilled

There’s a reason why not many are brave enough to attempt to reinvent the wheel: doing it is a complicated, challenging and lengthy process. When it comes to tires, though, Michelin is happy to report progress on its “revolutionary” airless tire, Uptis.
Uptis was introduced in 2019 as a more convenient and efficient alternative to pneumatic tires: because it wasn’t filled with air, it was more durable, more reliable and less prone to mishaps. Also then, Michelin partnered with General Motors to promise that this new, non-pneumatic tire would be available on passenger cars by 2024.
Michelin is sticking to that deadline. At this year’s edition of IAA, which was held in Munich, Germany, they brought several Uptis prototypes for what would be the first public demo of it. Several drivers and passengers were invited to hop into a MINI Electric with airless tires for a drive. Michelin doesn’t offer videos of any of the actual rides, but we do get a video reaction from one of the automotive vloggers who went on one. You can see it at the bottom of the page.
The tire manufacturer also says that all those who took part in the public demo were thrilled, vouching you could not tell the difference between riding on regular pneumatic tires and in a car fitted with Uptis. The main challenge for the company was to design Uptis as flexible as pneumatic tires, to provide smooth, comfortable rides on any type of terrain.
Also at the event, Michelin highlighted the VISION concept, of which Uptis is but a first step and which is based on the 4R Strategy, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Renew. The company showcased its first tire made of 46% recyclable materials, vouched for circular economy as a future business approach, and promised that all of its tires would be fully sustainable by 2050.
Michelin is sticking to that deadline. At this year’s edition of IAA, which was held in Munich, Germany, they brought several Uptis prototypes for what would be the first public demo of it. Several drivers and passengers were invited to hop into a MINI Electric with airless tires for a drive. Michelin doesn’t offer videos of any of the actual rides, but we do get a video reaction from one of the automotive vloggers who went on one. You can see it at the bottom of the page.
The tire manufacturer also says that all those who took part in the public demo were thrilled, vouching you could not tell the difference between riding on regular pneumatic tires and in a car fitted with Uptis. The main challenge for the company was to design Uptis as flexible as pneumatic tires, to provide smooth, comfortable rides on any type of terrain.
Also at the event, Michelin highlighted the VISION concept, of which Uptis is but a first step and which is based on the 4R Strategy, Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Renew. The company showcased its first tire made of 46% recyclable materials, vouched for circular economy as a future business approach, and promised that all of its tires would be fully sustainable by 2050.