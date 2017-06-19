autoevolution

Michelin Is Tired of All the Car Concepts, Releases a Tire Concept

19 Jun 2017, 6:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
With all the talk surrounding autonomous driving, interconnected cars and all that, tire manufacturers must feel a little left out. Despite the millions of dollars that constantly go into research, their industry suddenly seems a bit... low-tech.
7 photos
Michelin Vision concept tireMichelin Vision concept tireMichelin Vision concept tireMichelin Vision concept tireMichelin Vision concept tireMichelin Vision concept tire
Sure, the cars will continue to need rubber regardless of whether they're powered by electricity or gas - or, indeed, driven by a human being or a computer - so the future of tire companies is safe. But the same can't be said about their innovative pride.

Leave it to Michelin to save the day with its Vision concept tire. The thought of an airless tire isn't new, but the Vision isn't just a retake on that old idea. It's actually a complex assembly that incorporates both the wheel and the tire. And, of course, it's 3D-printed.

The Vision concept tire (even though it would be much more accurate to call it a wheel) resembles the internal structure of a sponge, but it's definitely more durable than your bath accessory. However, it's also made out of bio-sourced, biodegradable materials, so it's completely friendly toward the environment.

So far, there's no real reason to call it hi-tech. Ah, but here is the best part. The Vision tire (wheel, whatever) communicates with the driver in real time, informing them of the tire's condition. Based on the destination chosen in the sat nav, it will also inform the driver if they need to switch to a winter tire configuration.

But that won't require loading up the winter tires in your trunk and heading over to your local tire shop to change them. Pff, that sounds so 21st century. Instead, the Michelin envisions a set network of tire printing stations scattered around - much like EV charging stations - where you can stop for a few minutes while the 3D printers change the thread of your tires.

New configurations won't be limited to weather conditions. You can also make changes as you prepare to enter your favorite road section, so you'd like a little more grip. Or if your battery/fuel tank is running low, you could go for a low rolling resistance configuration to make sure you reach the next charging/gas station.

Michelin calls the Vision concept "a realistic dream," and as far as the technology involved goes, we'd have to agree. However, it also looks like a very distant dream, and that's because tires are among the last in the pecking order of things we'd like to change on our cars. Sorry, Michelin, if you crave for hi-tech stuff, you're in the wrong line of work.

michelin Vision concept tire Michelin tire concept tire 3D printing concept
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017