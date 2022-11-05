Michelin Guides: Why The World's Most Exclusive Resturaunt Guide Is Run By a Tire Company

That is, apart from one big exception, the Michelin Guide. Perhaps the highest sanctioning body in the world of fine dining reviews and critiques is being funded by a company that sells tires for cars and trucks. How on Earth did that happen? What possible reason would Michelin, the second largest tire and rubber company in the world, have to fund a guide to the world's most "must-travel" restaurants?
In truth, it's one of the most successful and historic marketing campaigns in automotive history. That's all the more important because the main attraction isn't automotive in the slightest. It all got started over 120 years ago, in the year 1900. At this point, there were certainly more horses with carriages on the streets of notable cities like Paris or London.
The brothers André and Édouard Michelin strived to change all this by playing to one of the automobile's greatest strengths, its unparalleled freedom of travel. Through their first published volumes detailing the best and brightest in French restaurants and hotels, the Michelin brothers hoped it would spur more people to take the leap of faith in car ownership. All in hopes of one day traveling to experience it all themselves.
With all that in mind, it was a simple formula. The more guides published, the more cars people wanted to buy, and the more car and truck tires Michelin could sell. From a certain point of view, it was genius, possibly even effective. By 1911, the Michelin guide for the British Isles was ready for distribution, followed by the English guide to France soon after. Before long, most of Western Europe had a Michelin guide dedicated specifically to their national restaurants and all the amazing cuisine therein. Did we mention these guys sold tires? Weird, right?
Gordon Ramsay has to say about it. He also made Gordon cry once. But if you ask the undisputed culinary savant Marco Pierre White about it, he'll tell you it was his choice to cry.
Marco Pierre White was the first English chef to earn three Michelin stars. It's the highest award the Michelin guide has to offer, doing so in 1995. But just four years afterward, and before the age of 40, Marco Pierre White retired from working behind the stove in 1999. MPW had undoubtedly worked for nearly 20 years to achieve the highest status any British chef had achieved in a pre-Gordon Ramsay world. But after all that time, he found that the constant grind and back-breaking labor needed to run a triple-starred Michelin Guide restaurant just wasn't worth it anymore.
MPW was the first man to ever return all three of his Michelin stars before turning in the towel. It sent shockwaves across the world of gastronomy. In an interview given to the Caterer back in 2007, he spoke honestly about how the stresses made him reconsider his future life choices.
"I was being judged by people who had less knowledge than me, so what was it truly worth? I gave Michelin inspectors too much respect, and I belittled myself." Chef White told the Caterer. "I had three options: I could be a prisoner of my world and continue to work six days a week, I could live a lie and charge high prices and not be behind the stove, or I could give my stars back and spend time with my children."
Space Shuttle. But does that give Michelin the right to anoint which restaurants are proprietors of ""Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey," as their advertising exclaims?
That's a growing sentiment in the food and wine community. Depending on who you ask, you'll probably get a different answer. In 2017, the lauded French chef Sébastien Bras also gave up his three Michelin stars, the second high profile chef to do so.
At the end of the day, if the goal was to sell more tires, Michelin stars certainly performed as advertised. Gastronomy and automobiles don't often mix well unless it's a pizza delivery. But when they do, it's always worth talking about. Now then, back to V8s and burnouts.
