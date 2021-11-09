Kairos Superyacht by Oceanco and Pininfarina Is Here to Break, Re-Write the Rules

Michele Mouton Documentary To Be Released This Month, It's Called Queen of Speed

French rally legend Michele Mouton will get a documentary this month about her career. Called Queen of Speed, the documentary will air this month, and it will then be available on the network's streaming service starting November 20, 2021. 11 photos



The documentary was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky's Managing Director of Content, and Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual. Award-winning Barbie MacLaurin is the director, and the documentary will include both interviews with Michèle, her former co-driver (Fabrizia Pons), Michele's family, and with some of her former rivals.



Viewers will get to watch previously unseen footage from the cinematic archive of the WRC that was filmed back in the 1980s. Back then, the French rally driver faced opposition from other drivers, as well as behind-the-scenes policies and pressures.







With her results, achieved in the Group B era, Mouton became a trailblazer for women in motorsport. Years later, she was nominated to lead the FIA WIM (Women In Motorsport) commission



Next year will mark the fortieth anniversary of Michèle Mouton's best result in WRC. The highest tier of rallying



According to



According to Motorsport.com, the French driver was persuaded by her daughter to agree to embark on a documentary about her achievements and struggles during her career.

Editor's note: Photo gallery shows Audi Quattro S1 E2, a car like the one driven by Michele Mouton in the WRC. Photo gallery shows Audi Quattro S1 E2, a car like the one driven by Michele Mouton in the WRC.