Michele Mouton Documentary To Be Released This Month, It's Called Queen of Speed

The new documentary was produced by Drum Studios in association with Sky Studios, and it tells the story of a woman's battle to rise to the top of the World Rally Championship back in the 1970s and 1980s. For those of you who do not know about Michèle Mouton, she was the 1982 season's runner-up, right after Walter Rohrl The documentary was commissioned by Zai Bennett, Sky's Managing Director of Content, and Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual. Award-winning Barbie MacLaurin is the director, and the documentary will include both interviews with Michèle, her former co-driver (Fabrizia Pons), Michele's family, and with some of her former rivals.Viewers will get to watch previously unseen footage from the cinematic archive of the WRC that was filmed back in the 1980s. Back then, the French rally driver faced opposition from other drivers, as well as behind-the-scenes policies and pressures. Michèle Mouton stopped her WRC career 35 years ago, but no woman has managed to come close to her performance. She remains the only woman to have won events in WRC (four, to be exact).With her results, achieved in the Group B era, Mouton became a trailblazer for women in motorsport. Years later, she was nominated to lead the FIA WIM (Women In Motorsport) commission since its creation in 2009 Next year will mark the fortieth anniversary of Michèle Mouton's best result in WRC. The highest tier of rallying has yet to witness another woman be as successful as Michele managed to be during her sporting career.According to Motorsport.com , the French driver was persuaded by her daughter to agree to embark on a documentary about her achievements and struggles during her career.