Michael Strahan Loves Cars, Drives Anything From Porsche to Ford Bronco

Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan is a former Super Bowl champion, with a big passion for adrenaline and cars. And his $3 million garage hosts vehicles from Porsche and Rolls-Royce to Ford Bronco, which was his latest choice.
If you take a look at Michael Strahan's social media account, you can't scroll too much before finding cars. In several posts, he describes himself as a "car guy," and it looks like his garage hosts several different body styles, from pickups to sports cars, from Ferraris, BMWs, and Porsches to Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Shelby and Bronco.
In fact, he was just seen with the latter in New York City, outside the Good Morning America set on Tuesday, September 27. His Bronco comes in the four-door version. He seems to have opted for the Iconic Silver Metallic exterior with a hard top, and the original 18-inch high-gloss black-painted aluminum-alloy wheels.
He chose the Outer Banks version, which has a starting price of $44,445 before taxes and options. It comes standard with body-color painted fender flares, door handles, and side-view mirrors, plus signature LED lights and powder-coated tube steps, On board, there are leather-trimmed seating and a 12-inch LCD capacitive touchscreen. Drivers can choose one of the six modes included in the Terrain Management System, depending on the terrain the car rolls on.
The Ford Bronco Outer Banks is powered by a 2.3-liter EcoBoost L4 engine as standard. The power plant puts out 300 horsepower (304 ps) and a maximum torque of 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) on premium fuel. There's also a more powerful version available, a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine, with 330 horsepower (335 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 Nm) of torque. This one comes with an additional charge of $1,895 and both get all-wheel drive. It’s unclear which one he went for, but if we were to take a guess, we’d say he went for the more powerful one. Since his net worth is around $65 million, he can surely afford it.
Given Michael Strahan's height, 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m), the Ford Bronco seems to be a good choice for a casual ride but also if he plans on going off-roading.
