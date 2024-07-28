Michael Jordan Is Living the Superyacht Life, but Does He Really Own Two of Them?

Like all the other big names in their respective fields that came before the rise of social media, NBA GOAT Michael Jordan likes to keep his private life just that: private. But that's not stopping rumors from getting out there and then spreading like wild fire on the internet.
Michael Jordan is now 61 years old and long retired from the sport that turned him into an international icon, but he remains an icon in sports. He's also a very successful businessman believed to be worth an estimated $3.2 billion as of this writing, which, by today's standards, makes him an A-list celebrity, even though it's clear that's a reputation he never sought actively.
In turn, this means that most of his moves in public are documented by the paparazzi and then picked up by media outlets. MJ manages to fly under the radar for most of the year unless he's out doing work and promoting it, but summer brings family vacations, and that also brings a spike in media attention.
This explains the recent spat of rumors, reports, and stories about MJ's superyacht. Or superyachts, in the plural, if you believe some of the bolder claims out there. Internet sleuthing has led many to assume that MJ is the owner of not one but two luxury superyachts worth a combined $200 million.
So, if you believe everything that you read – which you shouldn't, by the way – Michael Jordan owns Joy, an $80 million Feadship superyacht, and M'BRACE, a much more expensive, fully custom superyacht by Abeking & Rasmussen, valued upwards of $115 million. That would be $200 million in superyachts, and it wouldn't include the $20 million or so a year he'd have to pay for standard maintenance and upkeep.
According to industry insiders, Joy isn't Jordan's. But M'BRACE might be.
Built on Feadship naval architecture, it features exterior design by Bannenberg and Rowell, with interiors penned by Studio Indigo. It stands out for its sharp, sporty lines that bring to mind comparisons to a speed demon, but the interiors are curated for ultimate pampering.
Jordan is not the owner of this beauty, as it belongs to billionaire businessman Sameer Gehlaut, who puts it up for charter for most of the year except for the short bursts he spends onboard. MJ and his family chartered it repeatedly over the years, and seeing him onboard for several consecutive years got many thinking that he was the owner.
Consequently, Elandess went on to win four awards at the Boat International Design & Innovation Awards 2018, adding more notches on its belt as it made its debut at boat shows around the world.
With exterior and interior design by Harrison Eidsgaard, Elandess changed hands in December 2022 when Dorfman listed it with an asking of $137 million. Reports claim that MJ bought it for some $115 million, a rumor that gained credence when he kicked off the summer 2024 season by cruising on it in the Med.
Even assuming that MJ owns neither of these spectacular superyachts, you have to admit the GOAT's got excellent taste!
At this point, we should add that there's no way to confirm beyond a trace of doubt the accuracy of reports, with the sole exception of MJ himself stepping forward to set the record straight. But that shouldn't stop us from learning a bit more about these exceptional vessels.
Joy, a genuine floating palaceDelivered in 2016 by Feadship, Joy is one of the most astounding and popular charter vessels around – but only with the most discerning of the one-percenters who can afford the $650,000+ weekly charter rate. Valued at over $80 million, the superyacht is 230 feet (70 meters) of pure luxury, wrapped in an easily distinguishable package that's often been described as the most beautiful around. Rightly so, we might add.
M'BRACE, a beauty built from scratchHere's one example where bigger doesn't mean better. M'BRACE (ex-Elandess) is smaller than Joy but admittedly more impressive. With a total length on water of 68 meters (244 feet), M'BRACE was delivered in 2018 by Abeking & Rasmussen to the billionaire founder of Travelex Group, Lloyd Dorfman.
It was built from scratch for Dorfman, with the brief asking for a vessel with no direct rival. At the time of delivery, it was just that: Elandess was the first Feadship superyacht to feature a Neptune Lounge, which was developed from the Nemo Lounge onboard the Savannah. The concept is the same, that of an underwater observation room, but the way in which it was brought to life was unique.
