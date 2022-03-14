Miami to Become the Home of the Largest and Most Advanced Cruise Terminal in the U.S.

More and more companies in the maritime industry, from shipping operators to superyacht builders and cruise lines, are switching to clean energy alternatives, such as the use of LNG (liquefied natural gas) for their next-generation vessels. And, as hybrid-electric ships take center stage, adequate infrastructure also needs to be developed. The future MSC Cruises terminal in Miami is a trailblazing project.
The world-famous MSC Cruises recently broke ground on a state-of-the-art terminal in Miami that is set to become the biggest and the most technologically-advanced terminal in the U.S. and of the most important of its kind in the world. The new terminal will be large and advanced enough to handle a huge number of passengers (up to 36,000 per day) while also harboring three next-generation vessels.
Like other big names in the industry, the MSC Group is also oriented towards technologies with a lower environmental impact, and the new LNG-fueled cruise ships that will kick off operations over the next months are an important part of that. These are the types of vessels that will be harbored at the new Miami terminal, which will integrate eco-friendly solutions, such as ones for shore-to-ship power supply, helping to lower the emissions of docked ships.
The new terminal that is currently being built in what’s considered to be the world’s capital of cruise tourism will integrate a multi-level central body, premium passenger service facilities, several office spaces, and two modern docks with a total length of 750 meters (2,460 feet). It will also include a multi-level parking for around 2,400 vehicles, plus the required seashore infrastructure, including water and power supply.
This massive project is being brought to life by the acclaimed Italian Fincantieri shipyard, a long-term collaborator of the MSC Group, which built several ships for two of its cruising brands. The new Miami terminal is the result of a $382 million (€350 million) investment, and it’s set to become operational by the end of 2023.
