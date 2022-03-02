Miami Real Estate Billionaire’s New Superyacht Is the Definition of a Floating Mansion

It’s no surprise that a real estate mogul in one of the wealthiest areas in the world would know exactly what clients expect from luxury charter yachts. Owner of one of the newest, most stunning vessels on the market, Jeffrey Soffer is generous enough to share it with others, for an equally-dazzling amount, of course.
Miami real estate tycoon Jeff Soffer ticked all the boxes when it comes to the billionaire lifestyle, including the supermodel wife (he was married to Elle McPherson) and the jaw-dropping superyacht – he owned several of those, the newest being Madsummer, delivered in 2019 by the acclaimed yacht builder Lurssen. The Soffer family name is linked to some of the most luxurious hotels, malls, and residential projects in Florida, and Madsummer fits perfectly with all of that.
The 312-foot-long (95 meters) impressive vessel can accommodate up to 20 guests in ten cabins, each with its own color theme and Calcutta marble en-suite bathroom. The clean, sophisticated interior, based on primary colors and a maritime style, was created by the renowned designer Laura Sessa Romboli. All of Madsummer’s amenities are of the highest level, from the 39-foot (12 meters) swimming pool with a jacuzzi, spa, and modern gym, to the cinema room and grand piano in the salon. A floating luxury resort, the yacht also includes a children’s playroom, a dance floor, and a helipad.
According to its builder, Madsummer’s exterior design is ahead of its time, featuring a frosted walk-on skylight on the main deck and a second skylight with an integrated fireplace, on the upper deck. Signed by Ben Harrison and Peder Eidsgaard, this elegant exterior also boasts enough room for several water toys, including a luxurious 36-foot (11 meters) limo tender by Maori Yachts. Cruising at 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph), this luxury yacht was meant to be the perfect floating mansion for exotic vacations.
But this luxury toy doesn’t come cheap. Those who want to enjoy Soffer’s superyacht this summer, would have to part with almost $1.8 million per week, according to the Moran Yachts listing.
