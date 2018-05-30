autoevolution
 

Miami Mayor Ready for Lawsuits on Formula 1 Race Noise and Disruption

People living in Miami are still trying to come to grips with the idea that their city’s streets would turn into a racing track for Formula 1 cars for at least three days each year.
And whereas most are excited by the idea, there will be some that might try to fight the future Miami Grand Prix.

Earlier in May, Formula 1 received preliminary approval from the City of Miami and Miami-Dade County’s Economic Development and Tourism Committee to set up a city circuit for the series. The first race is scheduled to take place in October 2019.

Miami’s mayor Francis Suarez admits hosting such an event might prove problematic for the city. In an interview with Autosport, Suarez said having race cars on the streets would most definitely cause disruption, enough of it that the city expects to be sued.

"I was around back in the heyday of the Miami Grand Prix, and we're going to have major activity that disrupts - either through noise or street closures - the lives of these thousands of residents," the official was quoted as saying by the source.

"We're going to end up being sued and I'm going to tell you that they're probably going to win suits.” 

For the moment, the exact layout of the track is not entirely known, as the proposal to host an F1 race is still under review. There probably won’t be any major hurdles in approving the race though.

Base on a submitted track layout from City Commissioner Ken Russel, a Formula 1 fan posted earlier this week a simulation of the route the racers would take through the city.

The person who made it admits that it’s not “particularly accurate,” and he has “no idea where the FIA intend on placing kerbs and barriers,” but the simulation gives us the first glimpse at how the race track would look.

Adding Miami to the calendar would make the United States the only country in the world to host two Formula 1 races during the same season, provided the Circuit of the Americas GP doesn’t get scrubbed.
