Miami Marlins Boss Docks His Jaw-Dropping $70M Superyacht in Milwaukee

It’s almost a tradition for many sports millionaires to arrive at industry events onboard their superyachts that truly become temporary floating mansions. That’s when folks in the area can get a closer look at some of these spectacular luxury toys that are usually a rare sight.
Forget Cannes or St Barths, gorgeous superyachts are always parading here. But when one of these beasts docks in a place like Milwaukee, it’s an instant show. Only three such huge vessels docked here in recent years. After taking a look at the enormous toys of auto dealership billionaire Larry van Tuyl and fast food king Jimmy John Liautaud, a couple of years back, people in the area are now admiring the superyacht of the Miami Marlins boss, Bruce Sherman.
The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that the aptly-named Majestic superyacht that allegedly belongs to the baseball team owner made a spectacular appearance in the area earlier this week, after a visit in Chicago last week, for the Cubs-Marlins series. Photos of the gorgeous boat against the city background show how massive it really is.
The 200-foot (61 meters) luxury vessel is a beautiful Feadship model built in 2007. Rumor has it that is owned by the Walmart heiress Nancy Walton before Bruce Sherman allegedly bought it for a whopping $70 million, more than a decade ago, in 2010.
Sherman made his fortune with Private Capital Management, a company that would later win the title of “Best Money Management Company in the World.” He created and sold numerous other businesses, but today he’s mostly known for his link to the Miami Marlins. Together with Derek Jeter, he bought the team in 2017, for $1.2 billion.
Instead of going from toy to toy, the millionaire is apparently more than pleased with Majestic, the superyacht that’s frequently seen around Miami. It’s big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests in 7 cabins, and it’s got everything you’d want for fun and relaxation, from a generous deck jacuzzi to a cinema and a modern gym.
Not much is known about the vessel’s current interior style, since it has been used only privately, but the original design created by Jim Harris showed a sophisticated opulence, matching Majestic’s classic silhouette.
According to Feadship, it blends a classical-inspired architecture with high-tech satellite and internet connections, and AV set-up, which are “discreetly concealed.” Apparently, like most luxury toys of this size, it takes around $6 million per year just to keep the Majestic superyacht in good shape. Thanks to the 125,000-liter (33,000 gallons) fuel tanks, it boasts an impressive range of almost 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,112 km) at a medium speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph).
Until another superyacht with a famous owner docks in the area, locals will surely remember the sight of Majestic for a long time.
The Milwaukee Business Journal reports that the aptly-named Majestic superyacht that allegedly belongs to the baseball team owner made a spectacular appearance in the area earlier this week, after a visit in Chicago last week, for the Cubs-Marlins series. Photos of the gorgeous boat against the city background show how massive it really is.
The 200-foot (61 meters) luxury vessel is a beautiful Feadship model built in 2007. Rumor has it that is owned by the Walmart heiress Nancy Walton before Bruce Sherman allegedly bought it for a whopping $70 million, more than a decade ago, in 2010.
Sherman made his fortune with Private Capital Management, a company that would later win the title of “Best Money Management Company in the World.” He created and sold numerous other businesses, but today he’s mostly known for his link to the Miami Marlins. Together with Derek Jeter, he bought the team in 2017, for $1.2 billion.
Instead of going from toy to toy, the millionaire is apparently more than pleased with Majestic, the superyacht that’s frequently seen around Miami. It’s big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests in 7 cabins, and it’s got everything you’d want for fun and relaxation, from a generous deck jacuzzi to a cinema and a modern gym.
Not much is known about the vessel’s current interior style, since it has been used only privately, but the original design created by Jim Harris showed a sophisticated opulence, matching Majestic’s classic silhouette.
According to Feadship, it blends a classical-inspired architecture with high-tech satellite and internet connections, and AV set-up, which are “discreetly concealed.” Apparently, like most luxury toys of this size, it takes around $6 million per year just to keep the Majestic superyacht in good shape. Thanks to the 125,000-liter (33,000 gallons) fuel tanks, it boasts an impressive range of almost 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,112 km) at a medium speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph/22.2 kph).
Until another superyacht with a famous owner docks in the area, locals will surely remember the sight of Majestic for a long time.