Miami Blue is one of the most vibrant shades in the Paint To Sample palette and while certain Porsches stick to using this on the outside, the 2019 911 GT3 RS we have here has also welcomed the hue into its cabin.

Note that the while the rear-engined machine comes with the standard wheel design, the owner might have ordered the uber-light magnesium wheels. However, due to a supplier issue, Porsche has had to delay the deliver of such rolling goodies. Nevertheless, those whose ordered them received a complimentary set of standard rims meanwhile.



Speaking of the 520 naturaly aspirated horsepower machine's exterior, the Neunelfer also comes with



As for the interior of the Porsche, we can see the black carbon trim on the dash, along with black leather. Nevertheless, Miami Blue has been used on the climate control system console, as well as on the aur vents slats. The list of goodies also includes the full bucket seats and the yellow 12-o-clock marker on the steering wheel.



Speaking of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, we'll remind you that multiple owners have already put the track-savvy toy through its paces.



Of course, such adventures aren't without their risks. For instance,



Then again, not everybody uses the RS tool as its maker intended. For example, this is a 911 GT3 RS



