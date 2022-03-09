Miami Billionaire Parting With His Glamorous Superyacht That Starred in a TV Show

Some of the super-wealthy yacht owners are very private about their luxury toys, while others prefer to share them with the world, by making them available for charter or even for TV appearances. In the glamorous world of Miami, even superyachts become popular TV stars.
Fans of the popular Bravo TV spin-off show Below Deck Mediterranean had the chance to admire the glamorous Lady Michelle in action. The 180-foot (55 meters) superyacht began starring in the show’s sixth season last summer. The choice wasn’t surprising, since the Italian-built vessel is one of the most sophisticated ones out there. Although it was delivered almost two decades ago, the yacht underwent an extensive refit in 2018, and was impeccably maintained, also operating as a luxury charter yacht.
With its Italian DNA and luxury pedigree, it was the right choice for a Miami billionaire. Healthcare magnate Mike Fernandez, owner of MBF Healthcare Partners, is not only a successful businessman, but also an active philanthropist who supports immigrants, as someone who was once a Cuban immigrant himself. Lady Michelle is just one his ultra-expensive toys. Built by the famous Benetti shipyard, it was designed by the world-famous Stefano Natucci.
A truly luxurious floating mansion, Lady Michelle features a marble guest entrance, glossy mahogany paneling in the main salon, Lalique crystal fixtures, mural art, and even dinner plates with gold chargers. The classic wood paneling plus a blue-and-white color scheme exude a timeless elegance.
Perhaps its main feature is the split-level owner’s suite that includes not only his and her bathrooms, but also a private study and a private panoramic observation lounge. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated onboard Lady Michelle, and they can enjoy a modern gym, a generous swimming pool, several al-fresco dining areas, and a wide selection of water toys.
Despite its charm, it seems that the healthcare tycoon is ready to move on to a shinier new toy, as the beautiful Lady Michele is listed for sale at Imperial Yachts, with an asking price of $18.95 million – not an outrageous cost for TV show “star” vessel, with a luxury Italian DNA.
With its Italian DNA and luxury pedigree, it was the right choice for a Miami billionaire. Healthcare magnate Mike Fernandez, owner of MBF Healthcare Partners, is not only a successful businessman, but also an active philanthropist who supports immigrants, as someone who was once a Cuban immigrant himself. Lady Michelle is just one his ultra-expensive toys. Built by the famous Benetti shipyard, it was designed by the world-famous Stefano Natucci.
A truly luxurious floating mansion, Lady Michelle features a marble guest entrance, glossy mahogany paneling in the main salon, Lalique crystal fixtures, mural art, and even dinner plates with gold chargers. The classic wood paneling plus a blue-and-white color scheme exude a timeless elegance.
Perhaps its main feature is the split-level owner’s suite that includes not only his and her bathrooms, but also a private study and a private panoramic observation lounge. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated onboard Lady Michelle, and they can enjoy a modern gym, a generous swimming pool, several al-fresco dining areas, and a wide selection of water toys.
Despite its charm, it seems that the healthcare tycoon is ready to move on to a shinier new toy, as the beautiful Lady Michele is listed for sale at Imperial Yachts, with an asking price of $18.95 million – not an outrageous cost for TV show “star” vessel, with a luxury Italian DNA.