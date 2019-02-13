autoevolution

MG X-Motion SUV Spied Doing Winter Testing, Is Supposed to Be Electric

13 Feb 2019, 21:49 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The MG GS is one of the cheapest crossovers you can buy, but that hasn't helped the Chinese-owned car brand to get its foot in the door. That could change with the launch of the X-Motion, a production version of the concept they showed last year.
3 photos
MG X-Motion SUV Spied Doing Winter Testing, Is Supposed to Be ElectricMG X-Motion SUV Spied Doing Winter Testing, Is Supposed to Be Electric
There's no question that Chinese cars are getting better and better every year. Not only is the build quality going up, but also the design. The old MG brand was supposed to be the gateway to the European market.

The X-Motion production car is going to be based on the Roewe RX8 (no connection to the Mazda), produced by SAIC under a brand which they based off another dying British company, Rover. That thing is quite big, at about 4.9 meters long with a 2.8-meter wheelbase.

The RX8 is powered by a 2-liter turbo with about 220 horsepower, although the MG model will also have a 1.5-liter. However, the was word of a fully electric version, and that's what our spies say we're dealing with here. The prototype has exhaust pipes, sure, but hot gasses should be visible due to the cold, and they're not.

On the other hand, X-Motion's underfloor area is not flat, like you'd expect from a serious electric car. What do you guys think? Could this be a PHEV that

Styling-wise, the X-Motion somehow looks like a classic British crossover, even though no such thing exists. Most of the work was penned at SAIC's studio in Shanghai, but some input came from MG’s design team in Birmingham, UK. It's a step upmarket for the brand, with a considerable grille connected to LED headlights in a very Mazda-like way.

The weird thing is that the model may not be sold in Britain. Information about the interior is lacking, but the X-Motion is said to "include full connectivity" and "intelligence and information sharing." Those are pretty bold claims.

MG MG X-Motion spyshots SAIC
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
MG models:
MG MG3MG MG3 SmallMG MG6 MagnetteMG MG6 Magnette MediumMG MG6 GTMG MG6 GT MediumMG ZS 4 DoorsMG ZS 4 Doors SmallMG ZS 5 DoorsMG ZS 5 Doors SmallAll MG models  
 
 