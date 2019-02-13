MG X-Motion SUV Spied Doing Winter Testing, Is Supposed to Be Electric

There's no question that Chinese cars are getting better and better every year. Not only is the build quality going up, but also the design. The old MG brand was supposed to be the gateway to the European market.The X-Motion production car is going to be based on the Roewe RX8 (no connection to the Mazda), produced by SAIC under a brand which they based off another dying British company, Rover. That thing is quite big, at about 4.9 meters long with a 2.8-meter wheelbase.The RX8 is powered by a 2-liter turbo with about 220 horsepower, although the MG model will also have a 1.5-liter. However, the was word of a fully electric version, and that's what our spies say we're dealing with here. The prototype has exhaust pipes, sure, but hot gasses should be visible due to the cold, and they're not.On the other hand, X-Motion's underfloor area is not flat, like you'd expect from a serious electric car. What do you guys think? Could this be a PHEV thatStyling-wise, the X-Motion somehow looks like a classic British crossover, even though no such thing exists. Most of the work was penned at SAIC's studio in Shanghai, but some input came from MG’s design team in Birmingham, UK. It's a step upmarket for the brand, with a considerable grille connected to LED headlights in a very Mazda-like way.The weird thing is that the model may not be sold in Britain. Information about the interior is lacking, but the X-Motion is said to "include full connectivity" and "intelligence and information sharing." Those are pretty bold claims.