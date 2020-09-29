Battle Boredom on This Superyacht with Spas, Gyms, Gardens, Clubs and Helicopter

1 JL Customs Speed Twin Is Another Kind of Triumph

More on this:

To call it outlandish would be an understatement.

Metalbike Garage’s Triumph Speed Triple 955 Looks Ready for War





The 2000 model in Triumph’s unforgiving Speed Triple 955 lineup is brought to life by a demonic four-stroke DOHC inline-three engine, with a tasty compression ratio of 12.0:1 and four valves per cylinder. This brutal liquid-cooled fiend has a truly gargantuan displacement of 955cc.



It is perfectly capable of delivering as much as 110 hp at approximately 9,200 rpm, while a crushing torque output of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) will be generated at around 5,800 revs. This unholy force is channeled to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox. As a result, the Speed Triple is honored with a relentless top speed of just under 137 mph (220 kph).



An aluminum trellis frame is tasked with holding everything in place. Up front, it rests on fully-adjustable 45 mm (1.77 inches) forks with dual rate springs, joined by a top-grade monoshock and a single-sided swingarm at the rear. Stopping power is supplied by twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a 220 mm (8.66 inches) brake disc and a two-piston caliper on the other end.







All things considered, the fact that many a workshop will select this thing as their weapon of choice when looking to create a stunning one-off build is no wonder. Simone Lecca’s



Look, these Italian moto wizards aren’t exactly amateurs in this line of business. Since its foundation, the Turin-based workshop stacked up on a plethora of ravishing custom exploits, such as their magnificent



After stripping the bike naked of each and every last stock body panel, the crew’s lead designer, Federico Rizzo went about sketching the replacements. A few 3D renders later, the fabrication process kicked off.







Additionally, the chassis also hosts a selection of juicy upgrades. A 2007 Speed Triple’s forks and front wheel were transplanted onto Metalbike’s entity, while its rear suspension was treated to an adjustable shock absorber from Ohlins. Braking duties are taken care of by radially mounted Accossato calipers and upgraded discs.



The wheels are enveloped in high-performance Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires that’ll provide a healthy dose of grip. Finally, a three-into-one-into-two exhaust system allows the inline-three powerplant to breathe a little more freely. The finishing touches consisted of installing an aftermarket lighting kit and upholstering a yellow leather saddle to match the desired aesthetic. To give it a personality of its own, this piece of machinery was named MGB_001.



Personally, I absolutely dig this bad boy! To be frank, it is a solid testament to Metalbike Garage’s splendid abilities. Back in the ‘90s, Triumph unleashed a ruthless force on the realm of two-wheeled marvels. Their fascinating monstrosity goes by the name of Speed Triple and let me tell you; this fiendish colossus is no toy. Thanks to its spectacular performance and outstanding design, the streetfighter earned one hell of a reputation, not to mention a huge deal of praise.The 2000 model in Triumph’s unforgiving Speed Triple 955 lineup is brought to life by a demonic four-strokeinline-three engine, with a tasty compression ratio of 12.0:1 and four valves per cylinder. This brutal liquid-cooled fiend has a truly gargantuan displacement of 955cc.It is perfectly capable of delivering as much as 110 hp at approximately 9,200 rpm, while a crushing torque output of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) will be generated at around 5,800 revs. This unholy force is channeled to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox. As a result, the Speed Triple is honored with a relentless top speed of just under 137 mph (220 kph).An aluminum trellis frame is tasked with holding everything in place. Up front, it rests on fully-adjustable 45 mm (1.77 inches) forks with dual rate springs, joined by a top-grade monoshock and a single-sided swingarm at the rear. Stopping power is supplied by twin 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston calipers at the front, along with a 220 mm (8.66 inches) brake disc and a two-piston caliper on the other end.Speed Triple crawls on a pair of 17-inch three-spoke alloy wheels. On a full stomach, Triumph’s streetfighter weighs no more than 492 lbs (223 kg). Lastly, the machines wheelbase measures 56.7 inches (1,440 mm).All things considered, the fact that many a workshop will select this thing as their weapon of choice when looking to create a stunning one-off build is no wonder. Simone Lecca’s Metalbike Garage did just that and managed to craft something genuinely remarkable.Look, these Italian moto wizards aren’t exactly amateurs in this line of business. Since its foundation, the Turin-based workshop stacked up on a plethora of ravishing custom exploits, such as their magnificent BMW R nineT and one rugged Ducati S4R, to name a couple. For a clear demonstration of their abilities, let’s have a quick look at what they’ve achieved on Triumph’s feral Speed Triple.After stripping the bike naked of each and every last stock body panel, the crew’s lead designer, Federico Rizzo went about sketching the replacements. A few 3D renders later, the fabrication process kicked off.Several new components were meticulously hand-shaped in-house using aluminum sheets, including a fresh front fender and fairing. On the other hand, the fuel tank, belly pan and tail section form a single monocoque-style unit. Needless to say, these damn things do a neat job at looking the part!Additionally, the chassis also hosts a selection of juicy upgrades. A 2007 Speed Triple’s forks and front wheel were transplanted onto Metalbike’s entity, while its rear suspension was treated to an adjustable shock absorber from Ohlins. Braking duties are taken care of by radially mounted Accossato calipers and upgraded discs.The wheels are enveloped in high-performance Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tires that’ll provide a healthy dose of grip. Finally, a three-into-one-into-two exhaust system allows the inline-three powerplant to breathe a little more freely. The finishing touches consisted of installing an aftermarket lighting kit and upholstering a yellow leather saddle to match the desired aesthetic. To give it a personality of its own, this piece of machinery was named MGB_001.Personally, I absolutely dig this bad boy! To be frank, it is a solid testament to Metalbike Garage’s splendid abilities.