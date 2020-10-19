Metalbike Garage's Ducati Monster S4R Is a Two-Wheeled Knight

Autonomous Cars for Kids Double as Playground Furniture: Coen Car by Nendo

What’s your take on this whole shebang? When it comes to fabricating magnificent bodywork units that’ll have your bike looking just about as rad as it gets, the craftsmen over at Italy’s Metalbike Garage are your guys. Each and every one of their glorious custom builds features an unmistakable signature recipe, and we’ll have to admit it works wonders!A little while back, we’ve had a look at a graceful Triumph Speed Triple 995-based creature housed by MG’s outstanding portfolio. This time around, we’ll be taking a minute to explore a breathtaking piece of bespoke machinery that started out as a regular Ducati Monster S4R. The project in question was completed back in February, 2020.As to the donor, it is powered by a feral liquid-cooledL-twin fiend, with eight desmodromic valves and a colossal displacement of 996cc. This nasty animal will deliver up to 113 hp at 8,750 rpm, along with 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) of brutal twisting force at 7,000 revs. The Monster S4R is capable of running the quarter mile in as little as 10.8 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 146 mph (235 kph).For starters, the Metalbike team went about refurbishing the bike’s aging powerplant to have it perform like a marvel. The Monster’s suspension was honored with a comprehensive rebuild, consisting of a modern spring for the rear shock absorber and fresh triple clamps up front.You will also find a pair of Borrani laced hoops that wear restored Brembo brakes on both ends, as well as a titanium exhaust system with racing mufflers. As soon as they had everything installed, the Italian specialists turned their attention to the bodywork.They kicked things off by crafting a custom fuel tank by hand, using aluminum alloy sheets. The same material was used to shape S4R’s new fenders and as many as three removable tail sections. Two of these host single-seater leather saddles, while the third is able to accommodate a passenger. Lastly, we notice a set of clip-on handlebars wearing Tomaselli grips at the front.What’s your take on this whole shebang?