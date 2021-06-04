Metal Flake Custom Chopper Packs El Bruto Engine, for $39K It Can Change Colors

Aero Precision Metal Works is the name of an Arizona-based custom bike maker that likes to “built motorcycles from the ground up,“ not just take existing platforms and adding this or that custom part to make them stand out. No, these guys build and assemble most of their projects from the ground up, and seem to cut no corners in doing so.
The chopper we have here is one of their latest builds, having been finished this year. It doesn’t have a name, so we Christened it Metal Flake, on account of the paint job it has on.
The two-wheeler is described by the shop as a bike with a “custom-built board and track style with beach cruiser influence.“ It comprises a custom frame, made of tig-welded steel, and a 127ci (2.1-liter) El Bruto engine sourced from Ultima.
The engine, which according to the builder shows just 5 miles (8 km) of use, rocks an S&S Super G carburetor and breaths through a “one of a kind exhaust system made out of stainless steel.” It is controlled by means of a 6-speed transmission with a hydraulic clutch, also of Ultima make.
The rather limited body parts (read slim frame, tank and read fender) have been wrapped in chameleon paint, that under direct light, depending on the angle of view, switches from black to silver. The tank and rear fender also get blue/teal hues, while the engine comes powder coated in black.
To wrap up the build, the shop went for massive 26-inch billet wheels and leather seat, and they seem to fit right it with the overall image of the finished bike.
The Metal Flake chopper is presently for sale, and the asking price for it is $38,999. It goes with a clean title and manufacturer statements of origin for engine and transmission.
