Messerschmitt Bf-108, the V8 Powered Little Brother of the Bf-109

When you think of the Luftwaffe during World War II, you think of the Messerschmitt Bf-109 and not much else. Sure, the Fw-190 is a wonderful second fiddle, but the 109 drove fear into the hearts of its adversaries in a way few fighters ever have. That's why we're taking this opportunity to introduce you to one of Messerschmitt's other more underappreciated airplanes. Meet the Bf-108.