Mercedes Vision AMG Wants to Reassure Customers Electrification Will Not Hurt Performance

When Mercedes-AMG started teasing the Vision AMG Concept, it looked very much like the performance version of the EQXX. In the end, it was nothing like it apart from having four doors and presenting a rear lid that includes the back window, making it a liftback. However, the most crucial element of this vehicle is its architecture, the AMG.EA.
Unfortunately, Mercedes-AMG focused all its efforts on presenting what makes the design of this vehicle so unique. You already know the script: perfect proportions, elegance, monolithic sculpture, et cetera.
If there were just an explanation for the lights that pretend to be six red-hot exhaust pipes, we would be happy to talk more about the styling, but Mercedes-Benz did not share anything about them. The only bits of relevant information about the car that the company released was when it intended to start selling cars based on the AMG.EA and the electric motor it uses.
Regarding deadlines, Mercedes-AMG should present its first electric car based on the AMG.EA architecture in 2025. Thankfully, Greg Kable was at the presentation to talk to Mercedes-AMG engineers, and he wrote a little more about it to Autocar.
According to Kable, the new platform created footwells in the rear, placing the battery modules that would be there underneath the rear seats. That’s a similar arrangement to that Lucid will offer with the Air Pure, which provides a little less range than the Air Touring and Grand Touring due to fewer battery modules.
In a low car such as the one the Vision AMG suggests, that is not a cost-cutting measure but rather something inevitable for rear passengers not to rest their chins on their knees while traveling. Kable also said that the AMG.EA will use the cell-to-chassis design, meaning the battery pack will be structural. That should lower the center of mass and make the electric AMG vehicles even more engaging.
As for the motors, the Vision AMG uses Yasa axial-flux motors, which will be exclusive to the AMG.EA platform. They still require development but promise to lower weight and present superior performance numbers to those of radial-flux the German company currently uses in its electric cars.
