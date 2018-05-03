Mercedes SLC Future Uncertain, AMG Wants a 718 Cayman Rival

BMW is killing the 2 Series, Audi the 3-door version of the A3 plus the convertible, while Volkswagen could be cropping all the roofless models from the lineup. For a while, it looked like Mercedes was the only German company not trimming its roster.

The SLC was launched in 2016, but it's just a facelift for the SLK from 2011. While this nameplate is an icon for the brand, you don't hear about it much these days. The last mention of the car was when the " SLC 40 " was trademarked as a possible softcore AMG.And while this editor can still remember a decade-old review comparing the Porsche Boxster S against the SLK 55, Mercedes has new plans. AMG is said to develop a bespoke sports car to rival the 718 Boxster. If that happens, there will be little room for the SLC in the already cluttered lineup.The rumors about the SL-Class' demise are, however, unfounded. Moers was adamant that a new model should be ready and that it will go back to the performance-oriented roots.Another trademark suggests there will be an SL 73 model, which everybody believes will combine the 4-liter V8 with another motor of the electric variety, giving it a total output of around 700. The revival of the Sportlich-Leicht should happen around 2021 and will include rear-wheel-steering.Speaking on the sidelines of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, CEO Dieter Zetsche said the roadster flagship would be "a real wow car, a stunning car." Of course, that's what the sports car market is all about - the latest and the greatest.That's why you don't hear anything about the poor SLC, while convertible SUVs are becoming a thing.