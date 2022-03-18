Mercedes Sets Up R&D Facility in Shanghai, Automated Driving, Big Data, and Connectivity

It seems every automaker is looking to get a piece of the Chinese automotive market. Tesla announced it is setting up its second Gigafactory in Shanghai and a design studio in Beijing City. Japanese automaker Toyota also has a research institute in the Asian country exploring hydrogen and green technology. German automaker Mercedes-Benz is intensifying its reach in the market with a new R&D center in Shanghai.
Mercedes-Benz Group AG announced on Friday that it has set up an R&D (research and development) facility in Shanghai, China, that will focus on mobility technology, Reuters reported.
China is the largest automotive market globally, both in terms of supply and demand. It is also taking a global stand as an industry leader in new energy technology.
Despite the global health cirsis, it's still the fastest global EV market rising by 154% in 2020.
Mercedes-Benz's new R&D center will be its second center in China focusing on critical electric vehicle tech, including automated driving, connectivity, and big data.
With the world quickly shifting from gas-powered vehicles to electric, automakers are working hard to pursue new technology in the field to have an added advantage over consumers. Mercedes-Benz has already taken a leap in the sector, offering some of the most futuristic features in the market with their revolutionary MBUX system.
The German automaker said it wants to attract hundreds of new tech talents to the center. The new investment follows the automaker's move from 2021 to upgrade its research and development capabilities in the country's capital with a new facility.
The Beijing R&D center has 1,000 engineers, which is more than three times the size of the facility opened by the automaker in 2014. According to an insider, It is also the first of its kind that is technologically "on par" with its local R&D center headquarters near Stuttgart.
The German automaker has also opened an R&D center in Silicon Valley in 2013.
