Mercedes Recalls 27,330 Vehicles Over Misrouted Wiring Harness, Fire Risk Noted

Back in August 2019, Mercedes-Benz AG became aware of a handful of cases in which customers received warnings regarding the 12-volt battery or 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The company investigated, promptly discovering that corrosion on the electrical connector of the transmission wiring harness triggered the messages in the digital instrument cluster.
Come August 2021, the Stuttgart-based luxury automaker was made aware of a handful more cases involving thermal events. Over the course of several months, Mercedes-Benz AG investigated the issue thoroughly, evaluating the potential effects of short circuits on the wiring harness electrical connector. Fast forward to early 2022, and MBAG determined that “production deviations in the routing and the length of the cable caused mechanical strain on the single-wire seal.” The company further notes that seal separation could result in water ingress into the electrical connector.
April 2022 saw the implementation of a production change, namely the introduction of a longer wiring harness and optimized positioning of the said harness. April further saw the introduction of an additional bracket.
Although there were plenty of signs of an incoming recall, Mercedes-Benz AG still wasn’t prepared to announce one. But in light of 49 warranty claims, of which two allege thermal events, MBAG didn’t have a choice.
No fewer than 27,330 vehicles are called back in the United States of America as per documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Dealers have been instructed to inspect and repair the electrical connector, if necessary. Service techs will also reroute the harness and install the additional bracket mentioned earlier. Owner notification letters are due to be mailed on or before September 20th, 2022.
The list of potentially affected vehicles begins with the oddly-named GT 4-Door Coupe, a five-door liftback with E-Class and CLS-Class underpinnings rather than a GT sports car with extra doors. 43 and 53 variants are affected, namely vehicles produced for the 2019 through 2023 model years. The CLS 53 is next, along with the CLS 450, E 53, and E 450.
