Mercedes Plotting Model Below A-Class for 2022, Will Be Green

That's right; the famous Mercedes subcompact rumor has returned! Many years ago, the company was supposed to be working on a car called X-Class , which was supposed to take on the MINI hatch. But this latest idea is entirely different, even though it's still a car that slots under the A-Class.According to German magazine Auto Bild, the project is currently developed under the codenames A-City or A-Class Neo. It's derived from the same platform as the A-Class, which means it's probably not going to be very small, just like the Audi Q2 (A3-based) isn't a subcompact.If it gets approved for production, the car could be launched around 2022 as a 3-door city car, though a 5-door body is also possible. Urban mobility has been a constant preoccupation of the Mercedes brand. The original A-Class from the early 2000s was Fiat 500-sized with an engine tucked under the dash. After that, we got the smart brand.This new city car would cost from around €20,000, so about the same as the Audi A1. It will be offered with gasoline, hybrid and even fully electric powertrains as part of the EQ sub-brand. If successful, it would be followed by an A-Adventure model, a small crossover.We're quite skeptical of this story since the Mercedes supermini has been around the rumor mill quite a few times. But Daimler does want to occupy every segment. It's the only premium automaker with a pickup truck right now. And even though superminis don't dominate the European sales charts like they used to, everything with a Mercedes badge seems to do well.