autoevolution

Mercedes Plotting Model Below A-Class for 2022, Will Be Green

13 Jan 2019, 20:04 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We look at Mercedes-Benz prototypes almost every other day, as the leading luxury automaker has a gigantic range that needs constant updating. But it seems that won't stop them from expanding into the tempting subcompact segment.
5 photos
Mercedes Plotting Model Below A-Class for 2022, Will Be GreenMercedes Plotting Model Below A-Class for 2022, Will Be GreenMercedes Plotting Model Below A-Class for 2022, Will Be GreenMercedes Plotting Model Below A-Class for 2022, Will Be Green
That's right; the famous Mercedes subcompact rumor has returned! Many years ago, the company was supposed to be working on a car called X-Class, which was supposed to take on the MINI hatch. But this latest idea is entirely different, even though it's still a car that slots under the A-Class.

According to German magazine Auto Bild, the project is currently developed under the codenames A-City or A-Class Neo. It's derived from the same platform as the A-Class, which means it's probably not going to be very small, just like the Audi Q2 (A3-based) isn't a subcompact.

If it gets approved for production, the car could be launched around 2022 as a 3-door city car, though a 5-door body is also possible. Urban mobility has been a constant preoccupation of the Mercedes brand. The original A-Class from the early 2000s was Fiat 500-sized with an engine tucked under the dash. After that, we got the smart brand.

This new city car would cost from around €20,000, so about the same as the Audi A1. It will be offered with gasoline, hybrid and even fully electric powertrains as part of the EQ sub-brand. If successful, it would be followed by an A-Adventure model, a small crossover.

We're quite skeptical of this story since the Mercedes supermini has been around the rumor mill quite a few times. But Daimler does want to occupy every segment. It's the only premium automaker with a pickup truck right now. And even though superminis don't dominate the European sales charts like they used to, everything with a Mercedes badge seems to do well.

Mercedes-Benz mercedes rumors FWD supermini
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 