Mercedes-Maybach SHOWMATIC Concept Is Digital Canvas for Artists to Show Off Their Skills

Concept cars are usually made to explore and test some new idea or technology, and many of them are a clear statement of intent and show people what the future might bring. And then there are some concepts that are downright bonkers and only serve to prove that sky is the limit as far as human imagination is concerned.
Such is this fascinating Mercedes-Maybach SHOWMATIC concept, presented as “the grand tourer coupe for high-class nomads to showcase their art around the world.” The otherwordly design you see here takes the shape of an electric car featuring a flexible Showmatic Display for digital artists to show off their art.
This is the brainchild of young Korean designers Kim Minhyeok and Janchi, the first of whom presented it as his BA Thesis Project at Chung-Ang University in Seoul, South Korea.
The Showmatic surface serves as the blank canvas for digital artists to display their artwork. It is embedded between what should have been the front hood section of the coupe and the windshield. The front facia of the concept vehicle is very low to allow people looking at it to have the best view of what the rider wants to show them.
On the inside, the car’s cabin has room for a single person, and its design perfectly aligns with what lounge interiors for self-driving vehicles are envisioned to be like in the future. A large display allows the driver to let loose their imagination and create artwork to showcase on the concept’s Showmatic surface.
They can also define the parameters of the 3D surface to give the view the depth they desire, as the flexible surface can adopt any shape. If you’ve ever worked with 3D modeling software, you probably know how the canvas in those apps can take any shape and form. That’s exactly how the designers envision the shape-changing surface would be leveraged by artists.
Besides the relaxing atmosphere of the cabin, the riders would also have access to multiple menus on the interface to create amazing artwork to show the crowds.
Seeing the unusual shape of the concept, you might be wondering where would the powertrain and batteries be fitted. Well, since the front section is reserved for the art display, the rear and the floor of the car will house those crucial components.
As quirky as this Mercedes-Maybach concept might seem, it could actually be an excellent show car to promote brands in a very fun and unique way.
