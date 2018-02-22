Mercedes Hatch Driver Puts Snow Chains on the Wrong Wheels

More on this:

1 Special FX Guy Creates Astonishing Sales Promo Video for His 1996 Suzuki Vitara

2 Skoda Releases 2017 Octavia Scout Off-road Driving Footage

3 How Bruno Senna Is Teaching McLaren Owners to Drift a 570S at the Arctic Circle

4 Winter Crash Compilation Is Like Waiting for the Inevitable to Happen

5 Scrambling after Your Runaway SUV Is Not the Kind of Selfie You Want to Take