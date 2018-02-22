autoevolution
 

Mercedes Hatch Driver Puts Snow Chains on the Wrong Wheels

22 Feb 2018, 20:26 UTC ·
by
A few years ago, another luxury German automaker by the name of BMW decided to bite the bullet and launched its first front-wheel-drive car, the 2 Series Active Tourer. At the time, the company stated that its studies found only a small portion of drivers knew which wheels were powered on their cars.
At the time, we thought there they paid off the people who made the study, but as time progressed, everybody realized it was true.

Naturally, we expected that some 3 Series owners might not know their sedans are RWD, but it works the other way around too.

Here we have an A-Class owner who put the snow chains on the back of the car instead of the front. Does he think that this is just like a BMW 1 Series or is he just clueless about cars in general? We're inclined towards the latter because putting the chains on the fronts would have been far easier anyway.

This video went viral a couple of weeks ago, but we decided to share it after discovering a few more facts. The clip was apparently filmed at the beginning of February in Tarentaise, which is in French Alps. Due to severe weather conditions there, snow chains were deemed mandatory.

For all our American readers who don't know what an A-Class is, we need to make some introductions. This is a compact hatchback the size of a VW Golf that's based on the same platform as the GLA crossover.

Yes, you can even buy one with all-wheel drive, though only in combination with the most powerful engines. In fact, it's possible that this is an AWD A-Class since it's slowly going up the hill despite endlessly spinning its front tires. Some of these cheaper systems on regular cars can be completely overwhelmed under certain conditions and never send power to the rear. Just check out these old tests performed in Sweden and see what we're talking about!

Mercedes A-Class snow chains lol
