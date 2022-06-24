Mercedes Goes on EV Summer Road Trip, Nails Almost 747 Miles on a Single Charge

Pursuing absolute efficiency above all else, the Mercedes-Benz EQXX is just one of the many visions of Germany’s upcoming EV age. Oh, and it can also break its efficiency record because summer means one thing for automotive fans: road trips.
Dubbed by the company as “the most efficient Mercedes-Benz ever built,” its Vision EQXX prototype has recently demonstrated the highest-ever efficiency on record with a consumption of 8.3 kWh/100 km (62 miles). And doing so, it rode for 1,202 km (almost 747 miles, just like the Jumbo Jet’s name) between Stuttgart in Germany and Silverstone in the UK on a single battery charge.
This is not the first time Mercedes-Benz has sent the Vision EQXX on a carefully planned road trip, with the maiden voyage taking place earlier this year in spring from Stuttgart to Cassis (France), back in April. Then, it narrowly crossed the 1,000+ km threshold by nailing exactly 1,008 km (626 miles) at the destination, complete with another 15% state of charge.
But now they wanted it all, it seems, thus the Vision EQXX crossed the border into France near Strasbourg, boarded the Eurotunnel at Calais, and casually stopped off at the Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix team’s home in Brackley. There, it got to meet with “Formula 1 and Formula E experts who helped develop its advanced drivetrain,” and even that was not the most exciting part of the journey.
Instead, once it got to the famed Silverstone track, the Dutch star of the Mercedes-EQ Formula E team, Nyck de Vries, was allowed to hammer it down the circuit, completing a total of 11 laps and hitting its maximum constructive speed of 140 kph/87 mph. And, by the way, this road trip was for both business and pleasure, as the Vision EQXX will stay in the UK over the weekend and tackle the famous Goodwood Festival of Speed hill climb. Do not expect any additional records from there, though.
