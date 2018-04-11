Mercedes GLS Prototype Passing "AMG 50 Years" Nurburgring Billboard Feels Ironic

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class continues its development with a quick session of Nurburgring testing. It's there that our latest spyshots captured it next to one of the brand's billboards celebrating the 50th anniversary of the AMG brand.

11 photos



Because they use V8 engines, everybody thinks that AMG is the performance division with a luxury side, making heavy but fast cars. Not true! It was more about taking saloons with sporty potential and stuffing them with the biggest, most powerful engines available.



If you want to know more, we highly recommend check out our



These Nurburgring spyshots show the regular model, but the 63 AMG version was spotted last month



There's also the small matter of Mercedes making performance SUVs without ever racing them. It's a weird thing to say, we know, but Lamborghini recently promised that the Urus would see some action.



Getting back to the subject of the GLS on the Nurburgring, the prototype exhibits quite a lot of body lean, which is to be expected for a vehicle of this size. Sure, the Germans might be able to shed a few pounds by using aluminum and other lightweight materials, but it's not going to go below two tons, partly because of all the technology that will be offered - everything from radar to massaging rear seats.



