Mercedes GLC Facelift Spied, Reveals Interior Changes

The GLC crossover is still pretty new, but Mercedes has already started updating it with the same features it's installing in its sister car, the C-Class. As we've come to expect, they are adding the styling changes bit by bit. However, some of the interior upgrades are being revealed by these first spyshots.

9 photos



Thus, our carparazzi were able to check out the goods. And as you can see, the infotainment/sat nav screen is going to grow in size, gaining a new touchpad controller as well.



The steering wheel is the same as in the



The GLC facelift prototype features a digital instrument cluster. However, it's not connected to the infotainment, like it will be in the bigger GLE model. Instead, it's encased in a binnacle, thus making the analog version seem a little more normal.



New powertrains are to be expected. And considering the GLC-Class facelift could debut in 2019, we're confident in saying that inline-six engines will be offered, just like the ones presented for the CLS III four-door coupe. We're talking about a huge improvement in economy and refinement for the GLC 350d, and potentially the introduction of a GLC 400d to rival the BMW X3 .



