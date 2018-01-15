autoevolution
 

Mercedes GLC Facelift Spied, Reveals Interior Changes

15 Jan 2018, 20:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The GLC crossover is still pretty new, but Mercedes has already started updating it with the same features it's installing in its sister car, the C-Class. As we've come to expect, they are adding the styling changes bit by bit. However, some of the interior upgrades are being revealed by these first spyshots.
9 photos
The GLC facelift is likely over a year away from being revealed. As such, we're surprised by the negligence of the test engineers. Normally, they cover up the dashboard every time they leave the vehicle unattended, but not in this case.

Thus, our carparazzi were able to check out the goods. And as you can see, the infotainment/sat nav screen is going to grow in size, gaining a new touchpad controller as well.

The steering wheel is the same as in the C-Class facelift, featuring two large touch surfaces which can be used to toggle the information shown by the screens without removing your hands from the wheel.

The GLC facelift prototype features a digital instrument cluster. However, it's not connected to the infotainment, like it will be in the bigger GLE model. Instead, it's encased in a binnacle, thus making the analog version seem a little more normal.

New powertrains are to be expected. And considering the GLC-Class facelift could debut in 2019, we're confident in saying that inline-six engines will be offered, just like the ones presented for the CLS III four-door coupe. We're talking about a huge improvement in economy and refinement for the GLC 350d, and potentially the introduction of a GLC 400d to rival the BMW X3 .

At the bottom of the range, we should see at least two versions of the new 2-liter diesel. But the GLC should have an increasingly diversified lineup of eco versions, just like the current GLC 350e plug-in.
Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC facelift spyshots
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464)MERCEDES BENZ G-CLass (W464) Large SUVMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C 43 AMG (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  