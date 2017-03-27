Mercedes GLC F-Cell Spotted in Traffic, Plug-In Fuel Cell Vehicle Seems Ready

Hydrogen cars currently find themselves in an unpleasant scenario, with these prodigious machines appearing ahead of their time due to the lack of a charging infrastructure. Mercedes-Benz aims to change that with the introduction of the GLC F-Cell, which mixes a fuel cell powertrain with a plug-in feature that allows the upcoming crossover to act as a "standard" plug-in hybrid vehicle.





The German automaker presented the GLC F-Cell as a production-ready concept last June and the Mercedes-Benz prototype in the spy clip below seems to be a tester for the vehicle.With the lower area of the high-riding Mercedes-Benz being covered in camouflage, we still can't focus on the styling bits that will set the green model apart, while the angle of the footage doesn't cover the right rear corner of the vehicle, where the plug should be found.A 9 kWh battery pack can be found in the Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell, with this offering a driving range of 31 miles (50 km). And while that might not sound like much, if we leave the plug behind and fill the hydrogen tank of the vehicle, the resulting range is ten times higher.Note that the plug-based value mentioned above has been achieved using the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) and we expect the EPA rating to be closer to 20 miles (30 km).The vehicle features a pair of carbon fiber tanks built into its floor, which can hold about 4 kilograms of hydrogen and can be filled in around three minutes, which is equal to the time the a conventionally powered vehicle needs for a refill.While the fuel cell stack is housed by the engine compartment, the lithium-ion battery is accommodated in the lower area of the trunk.The three-pointed star announced that production for the GLC F-Cell will kick off this year, so we should come across more prototypes such as the one seen here soon.