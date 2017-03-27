autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Mercedes GLC F-Cell Spotted in Traffic, Plug-In Fuel Cell Vehicle Seems Ready

 
27 Mar 2017, 13:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Hydrogen cars currently find themselves in an unpleasant scenario, with these prodigious machines appearing ahead of their time due to the lack of a charging infrastructure. Mercedes-Benz aims to change that with the introduction of the GLC F-Cell, which mixes a fuel cell powertrain with a plug-in feature that allows the upcoming crossover to act as a "standard" plug-in hybrid vehicle.
The German automaker presented the GLC F-Cell as a production-ready concept last June and the Mercedes-Benz prototype in the spy clip below seems to be a tester for the vehicle.

With the lower area of the high-riding Mercedes-Benz being covered in camouflage, we still can't focus on the styling bits that will set the green model apart, while the angle of the footage doesn't cover the right rear corner of the vehicle, where the plug should be found.

A 9 kWh battery pack can be found in the Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell, with this offering a driving range of 31 miles (50 km). And while that might not sound like much, if we leave the plug behind and fill the hydrogen tank of the vehicle, the resulting range is ten times higher.

Note that the plug-based value mentioned above has been achieved using the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle) and we expect the EPA rating to be closer to 20 miles (30 km).

The vehicle features a pair of carbon fiber tanks built into its floor, which can hold about 4 kilograms of hydrogen and can be filled in around three minutes, which is equal to the time the a conventionally powered vehicle needs for a refill.

While the fuel cell stack is housed by the engine compartment, the lithium-ion battery is accommodated in the lower area of the trunk.

The three-pointed star announced that production for the GLC F-Cell will kick off this year, so we should come across more prototypes such as the one seen here soon.

mercedes-benz glc f-cell Mercedes-Benz GLC Mercedes-Benz green spy video
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our MERCEDES BENZ Testdrives:

2016 MERCEDES-AMG C63 72
2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG Shooting Brake73
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class80
2015 Mercedes-Benz B-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S500 Plug-In Hybrid85
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLK-Class69
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ CLS-Class74
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ S-Class Coupe87
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ V-Class72
2015 MERCEDES-BENZ GLA250 4Matic, GLA45 AMG74