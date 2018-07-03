autoevolution
 

Mercedes GLC-Class Coupe Refresh Looks Ready to Debut, Has Split Headlights

We're not entirely sure which model year this will become, maybe 2019, but the refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class has been spotted looking almost finished in Germany. Just like the C-Class update, slit headlights are being adopted.
Mercedes is trying to further differentiate the body styles of its cars, and we're not referring to the standard SUV versus the coupe model. The headlights we see here are split down the middle in a Volvo-like fashion, similar to what the C-Class Elegance trim level gets for 2019. If you buy an AMG model, the projectors are going to be different.

Further updates can be seen around the back, where the taillights now copy elements from the upcoming GLE/GLE Coupe. While some changes have been brought to the front bumper, it will take real Mercedes fans to spot them.

Inside, we should see identical updates to the C-Class, meaning a new steering wheel design with extra buttons, a new controller for the infotainment, a digital cluster option and the wide-format high-res infotainment screen. However, the refreshed GLC will continue to be among the few Mercs that doesn't have a panoramic dashboard design.

The engine changes will depend on the market. However, no matter where you live, the real headline grabber is going to be the GLC 43, which will get a power bump from 367 to 390 HP. A bit further down the range, the GLC 300 Coupe that's popular in America should get about 10 more horsepower.

In Europe, the GLC range has been hampered by the somewhat rough 2.2-liter diesel engine, which was getting old. During the facelift, this unit will be replaced by the newer 2-liter unit, which will take the 220 d mode from 170 to 194 HP.

We hope that an inline-6 diesel will become available, just like in the CLS III. But so far, there's been no indication of such a transplant occurring. However, during this week's launch of the rival X4 model, BMW has made a big deal out of its twin-turbo 3-liter M40d powertrain. Shouldn't the GLC Coupe have an answer for that?
