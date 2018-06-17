Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

Mercedes EQ C Spied With New Camo and Campaign Tag

Mercedes is all about the #switchtoEQ with its first bespoke electric model. We have the latest spyshots of the electric SUV which they plan to launch in early 2019. 17 photos



The rivals have already been lined up for this bad boy. Jaguar's I-Pace has already made some people say "forget Tesla." Meanwhile, Audi is close to unveiling the e-tron crossover. As for BMW, it's previewed an electric SUV of its own with the



Like its rival luxury brands, Mercedes designers have concluded that it's best to set the EQ C apart from the models powered by dirty fuel, in contrast to its first EV,



The EQ concept was powered by two electric motors, one for each axle, which together generated around 400 horsepower and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque. The juice was stored in a 70 kWh battery pack that could provide a theoretical range of 500 km (311 miles).



When pushed hard, the concept was said to reach 100 km/h in less than five seconds. For the record, that's similar to what we expect from the e-tron. And while the 400 horsepower I-Pace only gets around 480 km (298 miles) of range from its 90 kWh battery, this is calculated according to the new WLTP standard. Already previewed by a concept, the EQ C has undergone a lot of road testing in Germany. However, some of the camouflage has just been stripped. More specifically, this prototype, spied in Spain, doesn't have that bulky piece covering up the hood, leaving only this colorful wrap that's more attention-grabbing than anything else. And around the back, the camo turns into a red strip, which kind of looks like the mask of one of the teenage mutant ninja turtles.