Mercedes Engineer Spies You Looking at the 2024 AMG GLA 35

A high-riding alternative to the A 35, which sits under the A 45, and A 45 S, the GLA 35 is in for a mid-cycle refresh, with Mercedes-AMG scooped testing the first prototype of the sporty premium subcompact crossover in the open.
Changes are minor, and if it wasn’t for the camouflage, it would have likely flown under the radar. However, a quick side-by-side comparison with the current one reveals the updates, which are typical for a mid-cycle refresh.
Hiding beneath the vinyl stickers up front are the new bumper, with what appears to be a smaller central air intake and Panamericana grille with vertical slats. The headlamps are different too, and they were partially wrapped in camo. The evolutionary styling continues at the back with the new taillights. If anything, by the time it debuts, the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 should have a new bumper and diffuser too, and probably revised color palette, and additional wheels to choose from.
So, how do we know that we are indeed looking at the GLA 35, and not the lesser variants, nor the punchier GLA 45? Well, for one, it has the Panamericana grille that gives it away, and two instead of four tailpipes found on the 45 model.
Other novelties will revolve around the cockpit, where our spy photographers believe that it will get new steering wheel, and center console, as well as an update for the MBUX system. Here, the Affalterbach brand could top it off by offering new and/or more upholstery and trim when it debuts, probably sometime next year, perhaps launching as a 2024 model in the United States.
Don’t expect any major upgrades under the hood, where the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine will carry over, though we wouldn’t be surprised if they make it a bit less polluting. In the current GLA 35, it develops 306 ps (302 hp / 225 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, for a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 5.1 seconds, and a 250 kph (155 mph) top speed.
