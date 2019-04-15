Mercedes E-Class Cabrio Spied Testing With Mild Facelift

The A238 E-Class Cabrio is basically still a new car, making its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. However, the entire E-Class family is currently receiving a facelift, and this seems to affect it as well.
Mercedes used to be famous for its convertible models: SL, SLK, CLK and so on. They were desirable, expensive and very comfortable. But now, the company is selling lots more compacts and SUVs, so we're concerned about the future of the E-Class Cabrio, a model that doesn't have heritage either.
Rumor has it that the company is going to cancel at least one of the three sedan-based convertibles, while the SLC-Class is as good as dead already. We think the C-Class is useful as a gateway into the Mercedes convertible experience, but the E-Class seems to have no noteworthy characteristics. It was a part of the Justice League movie and features a lack-luster AMG engine, but that's about it.
This latest spy video, captured on the streets of Stuttgart by WalkoArt, shows that the cosmetic upgrades aren't as major as in the case of the sedan model. For example, the taillights appear to have only small revisions, while the front end is mildly refreshed. The design seems to have a little bit in common with the next-generation S-Class.
Beyond the nip and tuck, Mercedes has to focus on engine testing with this one. The E-Class Cabrio already has some of the best engines available, like the bi-turbo inline-6 diesel and several gasoline units with EQ boost. The main focus will not be adding power, but trying to come close to the latest European emissions targets.
Unfortunately, a cabriolet is not the best target for plug-in hybrid conversion, since its trunk space is already at a premium. But we know that's what Mercedes is looking to do with the more popular sedan and wagon versions of the E-Class. Also, we should see the MBUX being borrowed from the 2019 CLS-Class, to which this is heavily related.
