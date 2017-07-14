autoevolution

Mercedes C450 AMG Yellow Taxi vs. C43 in Silky Blue: Wrap Battle

Celebrities have rap battles, but we like wraps more. This competition is between one the same car with two different names. You might know it as the Mercedes-Benz C450 AMG or the Mercedes-AMG C43.
Naturally, the pair comes from Europe, where Mercedes decided to combat the popularity of the Audi S4 Avant with a T-Model sports load lugger. Obviously, this isn't a real AMG, since the engine isn't built by hand. That's why they used to call it an AMG Sport until this was changed to C43.

But it's still a pretty fast car, especially when compared to something like an older C 350. 0 to 100 km/h takes just over 5 seconds.

At the core of both cars is a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, which is only a few years old but may become obsolete once the inline-6 engines start rolling out. The output of 367 PS and 517 Nm (382 lb-ft) of torque. On top of that, the model is hooked up to 4Matic all-wheel drive transmission along with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

At the moment, there's no rival from BMW, but the next generation 3 Series will come in M340i flavor, packing around 360 PS.

As far as visual improvements go, there's not much setting the AMG Sport/C43 apart from your average AMG-Line kit. Up front, there’s a subtle aerodynamic kit making its presence noticed with new bumpers that have a silver lip spoiler attached to them. But we can't get over how fake the side intakes look.

In the chassis department, the German engineers apparently made some tweaks to the regular C-Class design and included a new, lowered suspension as well as bigger 360 mm brakes up front and 320 mm round the back to handle the extra speed.

Obviously, the taxi wrap is more expensive because it requires the ripple of the chequered pattern to be aligned to the C450's proportions. But the Silky Capri Blue looks like a Designo paint finish, so it scores OEM cookie points.
