Chinese Private Space Companies Racing to Reach Orbit in 2019

Mercedes Big Game Ad "Say the Word" Is All About Commands

Mercedes puts the spotlight on technology with its 2019 Super Bowl ad, named "Say the Word." It envisions a world where everything responds to the commands of the main protagonist, played by actor Chris Conroy. 11 photos



"Put simply, we are changing the way drivers interact with their cars, and we're starting with our all-new entry-level model. MBUX is a game-changer, and we think that once aware of the A-Class price point and technology, a lot of people who hadn't considered Mercedes or thought owning one was still several years away will want to take a look. And, given that we have some of the highest owner loyalty in the industry, once these new buyers join the brand, they're likely to stay for quite some time – that's why we're debuting it on one of the biggest stages in the world, " said Drew Slaven, vice president of marketing for MBUSA.



And the target of this multi-million dollar marketing exercise is your $32,500. That's right; we're talking about the A-Class sedan, which is supposed to be their new entry-level luxury model. We find it strange that it costs a whole lot more than the



No other compact car has a system as advanced as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (



The 60-second video will air during the second quarter of the game and features our main man making his way through his city, abusing his power as Bruce Almighty did in 2003's Bruce Almighty. His omnipotence is applied to sports outcomes, everyday situations, cartoons (Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner), ATMs, cats and even turning an opera singer into a rapper Ludacris."Put simply, we are changing the way drivers interact with their cars, and we're starting with our all-new entry-level model. MBUX is a game-changer, and we think that once aware of the A-Class price point and technology, a lot of people who hadn't considered Mercedes or thought owning one was still several years away will want to take a look. And, given that we have some of the highest owner loyalty in the industry, once these new buyers join the brand, they're likely to stay for quite some time – that's why we're debuting it on one of the biggest stages in the world, " said Drew Slaven, vice president of marketing for MBUSA.And the target of this multi-million dollar marketing exercise is your $32,500. That's right; we're talking about the A-Class sedan, which is supposed to be their new entry-level luxury model. We find it strange that it costs a whole lot more than the CLA-Class back when it made its Super Bowl debut all those years ago. But the tech is undeniably better.No other compact car has a system as advanced as the Mercedes-Benz User Experience ( MBUX ) interface. It combines voice recognition with voice-activated artificial intelligence (AI) technology to change the ambient lighting, program destinations, find places or adjust the temperature.