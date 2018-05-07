Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Doesn’t Disappoint In Moose Test

Over the past few months, the peeps at km77 moose-tested three cars with surprisingly bad results. These are the Dacia Sandero Stepway, BMW X2, and none other than the Volkswagen Golf GTI. Care to guess how the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, which is a mid-size pickup truck, performs the industry-standard maneuver?
The motoring publication from Spain decided to put a double cab to the test, featuring the four-cylinder turbo diesel of Renault origin and 4Matic four-wheel-drive. Even though it weighs more than 2,133 kilograms (4,702 pounds), features a high center of gravity, and weight distribution doesn’t favor evasive inputs, the X-Class cleared out the test at speeds of up to 69 kph (43 miles per hour).
Bring the speed up to 70 kph, and the premium-oriented workhorse will hit the first cone because of the electronic stability program’s more intrusive intervention. Be that as it may, the publication highlights that the X is “predictable and easy to control in both the moose and slalom tests, claiming that body roll isn’t excessive.
In the same segment, the Mitsubishi L200 (a.k.a. Triton) and Ford Ranger achieved a higher top speed (71 kph) in the moose test. The Toyota Hilux, meanwhile, couldn’t do better than 66 km/h (41 mph). In fact, the automaker’s European division had to update the ever-popular Hilux back in 2017 after failing another publication’s moose test at 60 kph (37 mph) while fitted with the 18-inch wheels.
The X-Class starts at €37,294 in Germany for the 220 d with the six-speed manual transmission and €39,115 for the 4Matic. Over in the United Kingdom, the 220 d 4Matic is the entry point to the X-Class model lineup, coming in at £32,772. The V6-powered X 350 d 4Matic isn’t available for the time being, though it’s a sure bet that it will cost more than any other mid-size pickup available for sale in Europe.
On the flip side, the X-Class earned five stars from the Euro NCAP while the Nissan Navara on which the Mercedes-Benz pickup is based has four.
Bring the speed up to 70 kph, and the premium-oriented workhorse will hit the first cone because of the electronic stability program’s more intrusive intervention. Be that as it may, the publication highlights that the X is “predictable and easy to control in both the moose and slalom tests, claiming that body roll isn’t excessive.
In the same segment, the Mitsubishi L200 (a.k.a. Triton) and Ford Ranger achieved a higher top speed (71 kph) in the moose test. The Toyota Hilux, meanwhile, couldn’t do better than 66 km/h (41 mph). In fact, the automaker’s European division had to update the ever-popular Hilux back in 2017 after failing another publication’s moose test at 60 kph (37 mph) while fitted with the 18-inch wheels.
The X-Class starts at €37,294 in Germany for the 220 d with the six-speed manual transmission and €39,115 for the 4Matic. Over in the United Kingdom, the 220 d 4Matic is the entry point to the X-Class model lineup, coming in at £32,772. The V6-powered X 350 d 4Matic isn’t available for the time being, though it’s a sure bet that it will cost more than any other mid-size pickup available for sale in Europe.
On the flip side, the X-Class earned five stars from the Euro NCAP while the Nissan Navara on which the Mercedes-Benz pickup is based has four.