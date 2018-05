Mercedes-Benz X-Class Pickup Truck Doesn’t Disappoint In Moose Test

The motoring publication from Spain decided to put a double cab to the test, featuring the four-cylinder turbo diesel of Renault origin and 4Matic four-wheel-drive. Even though it weighs more than 2,133 kilograms (4,702 pounds), features a high center of gravity, and weight distribution doesn’t favor evasive inputs, the X-Class cleared out the test at speeds of up to 69 kph (43 miles per hour).Bring the speed up to 70 kph, and the premium-oriented workhorse will hit the first cone because of the electronic stability program’s more intrusive intervention. Be that as it may, the publication highlights that the X is “predictable and easy to control in both the moose and slalom tests, claiming that body roll isn’t excessive.In the same segment, the Mitsubishi L200 (a.k.a. Triton) and Ford Ranger achieved a higher top speed (71 kph) in the moose test. The Toyota Hilux, meanwhile, couldn’t do better than 66 km/h (41 mph). In fact, the automaker’s European division had to update the ever-popular Hilux back in 2017 after failing another publication’s moose test at 60 kph (37 mph) while fitted with the 18-inch wheels.The X-Class starts at €37,294 in Germany for the 220 d with the six-speed manual transmission and €39,115 for the 4Matic. Over in the United Kingdom, the 220 d 4Matic is the entry point to the X-Class model lineup, coming in at £32,772. The V6-powered X 350 d 4Matic isn’t available for the time being, though it’s a sure bet that it will cost more than any other mid-size pickup available for sale in Europe.On the flip side, the X-Class earned five stars from the Euro NCAP while the Nissan Navara on which the Mercedes-Benz pickup is based has four.