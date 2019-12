Mercedes-Benz X-Class Black Package Now Available to Order for 2020 Model Year

CDI

“Black Package” is how the option is called, and as the name implies, it doesn’t bring any improvements in terms of output, handling, or capability. Exclusive to the X 350 d 4Matic top-of-the-range model, the Black Package can be paired with either the Progressive Edition or Power Edition. So what’s featured?The list starts with 18-inch wheels featuring a twin-spoke design, summer tires, a black headliner, and no fewer than three choices or the bed. These are a hard tonneau cover, roll-up cover, and a soft cover paired with a black-painted sports bar. Oh, and by the way, the Black Package can be had only as long as your X 350 d 4Matic is specified with black, white, gray, silver, or blue paintwork. mercedes-benz-passion.com reports that pricing for the blacked-out pack starts at 2,963.10 euros in Germany, and the first deliveries are scheduled for March 2020. Already available in the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles configurator, this option won’t do much to help the poor sales performance of the X-Class. M-B could have had a chance with the mid-sized pickup is the damn thing would’ve been sold in the United States. The Nissan Navara body-on-frame vehicle architecture isn’t exactly suitable for a luxury-oriented pickup truck, and the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 in the X 350 d 4Matic happens to be an old-generation engine. How old? Make that 2005 old in applications such as the CLK 320More affordable versions of the X-Class come with the OM699 four-cylinder turbo diesel , developed in collaboration with Renault in Nissan. The W470 was expected to feature a V8 twin-turbo engine as well, yet nothing has materialized up to this point. Given the lack of demand for the X-Class, it may not happen at all.