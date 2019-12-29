4 Dear Santa, Please Rid Us of Fake Exhaust Tips

Mercedes-Benz X-Class Black Package Now Available to Order for 2020 Model Year

The future of the X-Class is uncertain as Daimler AG plans to reduce costs amid a profit slump. On the other hand, Mercedes’ commercial vehicles division has rolled out yet another package for the mid-sized truck. That’s a bit useless for the three-pointed star when you think about it, more so if you remember than only 16,700 units of the X-Class were sold in 2018 in Europe, Australia, and South Africa. 5 photos



The list starts with 18-inch wheels featuring a twin-spoke design, summer tires, a black headliner, and no fewer than three choices or the bed. These are a hard tonneau cover, roll-up cover, and a soft cover paired with a black-painted sports bar. Oh, and by the way, the Black Package can be had only as long as your X 350 d 4Matic is specified with black, white, gray, silver, or blue paintwork.







mercedes-benz-passion.com reports that pricing for the blacked-out pack starts at 2,963.10 euros in Germany, and the first deliveries are scheduled for March 2020. Already available in the Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles configurator, this option won't do much to help the poor sales performance of the X-Class. M-B could have had a chance with the mid-sized pickup is the damn thing would've been sold in the United States. The Nissan Navara body-on-frame vehicle architecture isn't exactly suitable for a luxury-oriented pickup truck, and the 3.0-liter turbo diesel V6 in the X 350 d 4Matic happens to be an old-generation engine. How old? Make that 2005 old in applications such as the CLK 320 CDI. More affordable versions of the X-Class come with the OM699 four-cylinder turbo diesel, developed in collaboration with Renault in Nissan. The W470 was expected to feature a V8 twin-turbo engine as well, yet nothing has materialized up to this point. Given the lack of demand for the X-Class, it may not happen at all.