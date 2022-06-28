Mercedes-Benz Working on the 2024 GLA's Nip & Tuck, Crossover Adds More Camouflage

It may feel like Mercedes-Benz recently introduced the second generation GLA, but that happened two and a half years ago. As a result, they have started working on its mid-cycle refresh, which should keep it competitive at least for a couple of years after launch.
Subsequently, it might get a third-generation, unlike the A-Class and B-Class, which will be retired altogether after 2025, a recent report coming from Germany indicates.
Now, back to the brand’s premium subcompact crossover, a rival to the likes of the BMW X1 and Audi Q3, which will have new front and rear ends. Don’t expect anything drastic in terms of visual updates, as they will revolve around the grille, otherwise featuring more camouflage on the latest scooped prototype compared to our previous sighting, bumper, and headlights.
Out back, it will have new taillights, with updated graphics, and in all likelihood a different bumper too. At the moment, the latter, together with the shape and positioning of the reflectors, diffuser, tailpipe trim, and so on remain unchanged. We’d look for a few tweaks inside as well, most of which might revolve around the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system software, and perhaps upholstery and trim. Our spy photographers believe that a new steering wheel will be part of the makeover.
In terms of power, the facelifted GLA could soldier on with the same gasoline engines in global markets and maybe at least one diesel in Europe. A plug-in hybrid might be included too, and elsewhere, we wouldn’t be surprised if they decide to update certain units in order to make them more frugal and less polluting. The unveiling date is unknown at this point, yet it might premiere in the first half of 2023. By the time it arrives in the United States, it should be a 2024 model.
