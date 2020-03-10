Mercedes-Benz Vito Gets a 2020 Facelift, Comes with New-Gen Diesel Engine

There is a Mercedes-Benz for the world of commercial vans too, and its name is the Vito. The nameplate dates back all the way to 1996, when it was introduced on the light commercial van segment, and has proven a steady companion to businesses across the world ever since.
Because things are not as dynamic in this segment as they are with passenger cars, the current generation of the Vito, the third. dates back to 2014, if we are not to take into consideration the eVito variant introduced in 2018. That means the entire range was in dire need of an update and alas, this week it got it.
The facelift brings to the table several minor visual changes, limited at the exterior to a newly-designed radiator grille. At the interior, the differences are confined to the availability of new fabrics, a new look for the air vents, and several new optional packages.
The biggest changes come in the powertrain department though. As before, the new Vito is available with both internal combustion and electric powertrains. The eVito EV is equipped with a 204 hp electric motor and a battery good for a 421 km range (261 miles), a limit that can be reached at speeds of almost 160 kph (100 mph).
On the ICE front, the facelift marks the introduction of a new generation of the OM 654 diesel engine. This unit, previously available only on the Vito Tourer, will be deployed on all Vito variants with all-wheel-drive, and will complement a very diverse offering of engines that range in power from 102 to 190 ps.
"The new Mercedes-Benz eVito Tourer sets benchmarks in its segment with regard to everyday suitability and usability. Thanks to the rapid charging function and to a higher range –compared to its predecessor – it can be used flexible. It underscores our idea of a locally emission-free van," said in a statement Benjamin Kaehler, Head of eDrive Mercedes-Benz Vans.
The new Vito in its many incarnations becomes available for order on April 1. Prices for it start at € 22,598. Full details can be found in the press release section below.
