Mercedes-Benz UK Prices E63 4Matic+ Sedan From GBP 78,935

Mercedes may have barely taken the wraps off the E63 4Matic+ in T-Modell guise
, but the overpowered family hauler still has a long way to go until it hits dealer showrooms. The E63 sedan, however, is available to order, including in the United Kingdom.
For the first time ever, the right-hand drive E63 can boast AWD
among its many talents. Priced from £78,935, the non-S model lacks Drift Mode. Offered exclusively on the E63 S 4Matic+, Drift Mode
is Merc's way of saying that 100% of the torque can be sent to the rear axle. Drifting enthusiasts, rejoice!
Be that as it may, even the non-S model features an all-wheel-drive system tuned to send most of the engine’s goodies to the rear wheels for sportier driving dynamics. While on the subject of what makes the Mercedes-AMG E63 4Matic+
tick, the culprit is an AMG
-developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor.
In standard tune, the M177 engine develops 571 PS or 563 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 750 Nm or 553 lb-ft from 2,250 to 5,500 rpm. The E63 S ups the ante to a supercar-rivaling
612 PS (604 bhp) and 800 Nm (627 lb-ft). At a price. More to the point, the torque kicks in higher in the rev range: 2,500 to 4,500 rpm.
UK
pricing for the more potent variant starts from £88,295, but there’s an ever fancier model customer can opt for. The Edition 1 is its name and the price certainly reflects its status in the E63 hierarchy: £106,585. For that sizable amount of pounds sterling, Mercedes adds 20-inch black cross-spoke alloys, body-hugging sports seats, Dinamica steering wheel, the AMG Night Package, designo Selenite Grey magno paintwork, and carbon fiber trim.
Regardless of configuration, all variants of the E63 are matched with a nine-speed not-exactly-a-dual-clutch
automatic transmission. The first UK deliveries of the uber sedan are set for June 2017. Those who are not too fond of the three-pointed star can wait out for BMW to launch the next-generation M5
. The ongoing horsepower wars among German super sedans will see the M5 resort to all-wheel-drive to keep its tail under control.